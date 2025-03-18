DispatchHealth, Medically Home Merger Creates Comprehensive High-Acuity Care Platform 

DispatchHealth and Medically Home have announced their merger, creating the country’s most comprehensive provider of advanced medical care at home, according to the companies.

After the deal is finalized, Medically Home will join DispatchHealth, extending care into patients’ homes across 50 major metropolitan areas in collaboration with nearly 40 health systems and most major health plans and value-based care organizations.

“This merger unlocks a future where high-acuity care at home is the new standard, DispatchHealth’s Co-Founder and Executive Chair of the Board, Dr. Mark Prather, said in a press release. “We’re combining decades of expertise to create a seamless, scalable model for hospital-level care at home – bringing the right care to the right place at the right time for more people.”

DispatchHealth offers in-home medical care for individuals facing serious health issues. Since its founding in 2013, the company has treated over 1.2 million people across more than 20 states in the U.S.

The combined entity will be positioned to deliver everything from same-day medical care for serious health concerns to complex hospital-level care in patients’ homes. This will improve outcomes while reducing the overall cost of care by up to 30% over a 30-day period. With expanded capabilities, the combined organization could free up more than 62,000 bed days, easing the strain on health systems while enhancing patient access to high-quality care at home.

“For many patients, the best hospital bed is the one at home,” Medically Home CEO Graham Barnes said in a statement. “By joining forces with DispatchHealth, we’re creating a stronger, more integrated model that will enable more patients, providers and health systems to embrace high-acuity home-based care with confidence.”

Medically Home is an established hospital-at-home technology enablement model for health systems and physician groups to safely provide emergency and hospital-level care at home for qualified patients. The company offers a complete system including the clinical protocols, platform technology and fulfillment of the clinical services to enable partners to deliver care in the home.

Further, the merger allows the companies to provide high-quality, advanced medical care to more families in underserved communities, according to Medically Home’s Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer Pippa Shulman.

The merger is expected to close mid-year 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.