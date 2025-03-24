Frontline Honors: Charles Buscemi, Woundtech

Charles Buscemi, Clinician Emeritus at Woundtech, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Home Health Care News recently caught up with Buscemi to discuss their time in the home health & home care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to the industry?
Buscemi: From the beginning of my nursing career, I was drawn to the human connection and hands-on care that nursing provides. As a Home Care Nurse Practitioner specializing in Wound Care, I found a unique opportunity to make a direct, meaningful impact on patients who might otherwise struggle to receive care. The ability to provide expert treatment while also offering comfort, education, and advocacy for vulnerable populations has been incredibly fulfilling.
HHCN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Buscemi: One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that healing goes far beyond medical treatment—it requires compassion, patience, and a deep understanding of the person behind the wound. Wound care is complex, and every patient presents a unique challenge, not just clinically but emotionally and socially. I’ve also learned that access to care is a privilege many take for granted, and home-based care is a lifeline for those who would otherwise go without.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Buscemi: My favorite part of my job is the relationships I build with my patients and their families. Seeing the relief on a patient’s face when their wound improves, or knowing that my visit has eased their anxiety, is incredibly rewarding. The ability to meet people where they are—literally and figuratively—makes all the difference in their healing journey.
HHCN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Buscemi: I want people to understand that wound care is not just about bandages and ointments—it’s a highly specialized field requiring advanced knowledge, clinical judgment, and collaboration with other healthcare providers. Additionally, home-based care is essential, not just convenient. Many patients I see are homebound, have chronic conditions, or lack transportation, making house calls the only viable option for receiving care. Investing in home-based medical services is investing in better health outcomes for our most vulnerable populations.
HHCN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization—particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines—understood better about your job?
Buscemi: I wish more leaders recognized the complexity and intensity of home-based wound care. It’s not just about treating wounds—it’s about assessing the whole patient in an environment that may not be ideal for healing. Factors like social support, nutrition, mobility, and even housing conditions play a huge role in outcomes. Additionally, the time and effort required to provide high-quality care in non-traditional settings are often underestimated. Supporting and expanding home-based services should be a priority in healthcare leadership discussions.
