Frontline Honors: Gail Craig, 24 Hour Home Care

Gail Craig, Caregiver at 24 Hour Home Care, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Home Health Care News recently caught up with Craig to discuss their time in the home health & home care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Craig: I worked in the retail industry for over 18 years and was starting to feel like I wanted to shift careers and dedicate my time to helping others. I felt like there was something missing in my work. I longed to create a positive impact in my community, and to feel pride that the work I did was making the world a better place. A friend helped connect me with a family who was looking for a caregiver, and that job enabled me to find my true passion in caring for others. I decided to continue in this profession because it is so gratifying to see the positive impact I’m having on others’ lives.
HHCN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Craig: Since becoming a caregiver, my gratitude for the value of life and good health has grown immensely. I now see how meaningful each day is, and how lucky I am to be able to get out of bed and get ready for a job that I love. Being in good health is a gift and having the opportunity to assist others manage their health challenges is something that means a lot to me.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Craig: I rarely take days off because I love my career so much! My favorite part about my job is that my current client has become like family to me. I can’t imagine my life without her, and it’s been so special to be there for her during this time when she needs support. I find joy in taking care of her and seeing her happy.
HHCN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Craig: Beyond the physical duties of caregiving such as taking clients to appointments, helping them with their personal care, cooking and cleaning, there is a large emotional component of providing care that is not always talked about. Sometimes you witness clients go through hard times and tough days — this is something we too have to overcome right along with them. It takes a very emotionally strong person to work as a caregiver.
HHCN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Craig: Beyond the client/caregiver relationship, there is also a family dynamic we work within. For example, although I am working with the client, there are typically family members who are overseeing their care and it’s important I have a strong relationship with both the client and family. Sometimes family members live within the home I’m working in, and they also have their own expectations of the care being provided. As a caregiver, I must always balance my relationships with the client, family and my employer. Because of this dynamic, home care is a very unique profession.
