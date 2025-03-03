Help at Home Vet Steps Into CFO Role; Traditions Health Names New VP Of Sales

Help at Home, one of the largest home care providers in the country, has a new CFO. The company has appointed Darren Lehrich in the role.

Lehrich will officially step into the role on March 3, 2025. He previously served as Help at Home’s senior vice president of investor relations and finance.

“Our new CFO appointment positions us for the next chapter of growth and innovation in care delivery,” Help at Home CEO Chris Hocevar said in a press statement. “Darren’s strategic and value-oriented mindset, combined with his finance background, are invaluable assets to Help at Home as we continue advancing care for underserved populations and doing more for more in the communities we serve.”

Based in Chicago, Help at Home has more than 200 branch locations across 12 states. It provides personal care services to more than 66,000 clients via more than 53,000 caregivers.

Lehrich first joined Help at Home in 2022. Before joining Help at Home, he served in leadership at publicly traded and private health care services companies including Magellan Health and American Renal Associates.

Traditions Health Appoints Sarah Shaw Vice President of Sales

Sarah Shaw has joined Traditions Health as its vice president of sales for the hospice service line.

In her new role, Shaw will oversee the sales operations across multiple states including Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and Oregon. She will also be in charge of increasing Traditions Health’s market share.

“We are thrilled to have Sarah join our team,” Kim Baldwin, chief growth officer of Traditions Health, said in a press statement. “Sarah has a wide range of expertise in strategic planning and execution. I am confident her vision and leadership will help drive continued growth and expand our market share.”

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Traditions Health is a home health, hospice and palliative care provider with a footprint that spans across 121 locations and 18 states. It cares for more than 25,000 patients per year.

Shaw previously held leadership roles at Bristol Hospice and Compassus.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Traditions Health team,” Shaw said in the statement. “I look forward to working with a talented team to drive our strategy and deliver an outstanding experience to all our patients.”

RiverView Health Appoints Home Care Director

RiverView Health has promoted Paige Tice to the role of its home care director. Over the years, Tice has served in various roles including RN case manager, RN customized living coordinator, RN clinical coordinator and RN home care coordinator.

“Healthcare and specifically home care is ever changing, so continuing to keep up to date and adapting to these changes is my plan along with some changes and restructuring that have been taking place in our department since Gladys Bakken, who worked for the organization for 20+ years, retired,’’ Tice said in a press statement. “They are big shoes to fill but I’m excited for the challenges and opportunities that our department has ahead of us.”

Crookston, Minnesota-based RiverView Health owns and operates a 25 bed critical access hospital, five clinics, and a chemical dependency treatment program called RiverView Recovery Center.

“The goals that I have for myself and for our home care department are to continue to provide excellent care to our clients in the communities we serve,” Tice said. “We will also continue to strive and achieve a 4+ Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services while tackling the challenges that come with regulation changes and reimbursement.”

Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care Promotes Two Leaders

Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care has made updates to its leadership team. Tracy Hart will serve as the company’s vice president of client navigation, and Mary Lester as its vice president of operations.

As vice president of client navigation, Hart will be responsible for helping clients and their families design appropriate care plans. She first joined Ho‘okele in 2010, and has more than a decade in managing HR.

Meanwhile, Lester will supervise Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care team leads and caregivers. She will also serve as the company’s clinical leader.

Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care is one of Hawaii’s largest licensed home care agencies serving Oahu and Maui.