How WesleyLife At Home’s New Palliative Care Program Enhances Home Health Support

by Kristin Easterling

Editor’s Note: For more regular news and analysis focused on palliative care, subscribe to Palliative Care News here.

WesleyLife at Home recently launched a palliative care program, providing one model for how at-home care providers can incorporate this service into their models.



The program enhances the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses but also facilitates a seamless transition to hospice care when needed, ensuring that individuals receive the appropriate support throughout their health care journey, according to WesleyLife at Home.

Advertisement

The Des Moines, Iowa-based organization is the fourth-largest home health provider in the state, according to Aaron Wheeler, vice president of home- and community-based services.

While analyzing their home health census, the organization identified a significant number of patients with chronic medical conditions who required an additional level of care.

“There are two other palliative care programs in the Des Moines metro area,” Wheeler told Palliative Care News, a sister publication of Home Health Care News. “Both are hospital- and clinic-based. We’ve learned — especially in the wake of COVID — that people increasingly prefer to receive medical care in their own homes. They want concierge care, and that’s exactly what we’re providing — a high level of personalized, in-home support for those with chronic medical conditions.”

Advertisement

The program operates under WesleyLife’s hospice umbrella, with a dedicated nurse practitioner and social worker leading patient care. Together, they assess each patient’s risk profile, providing a clear picture of hospitalization risk. This allows WesleyLife to develop tailored care plans with the appropriate balance of in-person and telehealth visits, Wheeler explained.

“The beauty of palliative care is that it walks alongside the patient, helping them navigate the complexities of the health care system,” he said. “Our nurse practitioner and social worker collaborate with each patient’s primary care physician and specialists to ensure seamless communication and coordination. Many patients see multiple providers, which can be overwhelming. Our team serves as a central point of support—educating patients about their diagnoses, managing symptoms, and guiding them through their medical journey.”

The program is currently in its pilot phase, serving a 10-patient census, said Aimee Spores, director of hospice and palliative care at WesleyLife at Home. The goal is to eliminate barriers to care.

“This service is essential for symptom management,” Spores told Palliative Care News. “Yet, it’s often difficult to convince patients to enroll, even when they desperately need it. Many are homebound or face transportation challenges, making it hard to attend additional medical appointments. By delivering care directly to their homes, we remove those barriers — helping people live longer, healthier lives with fewer symptoms. It’s a significant need, but it’s also a passion project for us.”

A common challenge in palliative care is overcoming misconceptions. Some patients associate it with hospice and end-of-life care, mistakenly viewing it as giving up. Spores emphasized the importance of reaching patients with high symptom burdens or frequent hospitalizations to show them “there’s a better way.”

“There’s a more effective medical model that helps people stay out of the hospital, remain at home, and receive the additional care they need,” she said.

One of the program’s benefits is easing the transition to hospice when necessary. Patients may start palliative care early in their disease progression — such as following a cancer diagnosis — and later transition to hospice when curative treatments are no longer effective.

“Our nurse practitioner and social worker facilitate goals-of-care discussions,” Spores explained. “They can recognize when a patient needs increased support and initiate conversations like, ‘This may be the time to consider hospice.’ This ensures patients receive the right level of care exactly when they need it.”

Palliative care is reimbursed under Medicare Part B, with supplemental insurance covering remaining costs. WesleyLife is also in the process of credentialing with Iowa’s managed care organizations to extend palliative services to Medicaid recipients, Wheeler added.