Humana Taps Home Health Veteran; Bayada’s Advocacy Wing Adds New Board Member

Senior executives are on the move at home health providers across the country.

Humana names new senior VP

Anthony D’Alonzo has joined Humana (NYSE: HUM) as its senior vice president of home solutions strategy and business development. D’Alonzo previously served in various roles at Bayada Home Health Care for almost 15 years, most recently as senior vice president of home health strategy, innovation and care delivery.

Humana is one of the largest insurers in the country and has almost six million Medicare Advantage (MA) members in its health plans.

In his new role, D’Alonzo will focus on CenterWell Home Health and OneHome.

“I’ll be supporting CenterWell Home Health and OneHome, with a focus on enhancing access to innovative, high-quality care,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post. “Stay tuned as we continue to shape the future of value-based care models in the home.”

CenterWell is Humana’s provider services arm, which includes home health, pharmacy and primary care.

Humana purchased OneHome, a home-focused post-acute care organization that operates under a full-risk model, in 2021.

“Looking back, I’m filled with gratitude for the community that has shaped both my professional growth and personal development,” D’Alonzo wrote in a separate LinkedIn post. “To my BAYADA colleagues and friends – thank you for your mentorship, collaboration, and shared commitment to making a difference in our clients’ lives. The compassion, excellence, and reliability that define our culture have profoundly influenced my life.”

Transcend Strategy Group CEO joins Bayada’s Hearts for Home Care board

Stephanie Johnston, CEO of Transcend Strategy Group, has been added to the board of Bayada Hearts for Home Care and the Global Partners in Care Advisory Council.

Bayada provides home health, home care, hospice and behavioral health care services in 23 states, as well as in several other countries. Bayada Hearts for Home Care is the company’s advocacy organization.

Transcend Strategy Group is a growth strategy firm that focuses on home care companies.

“I am delighted to welcome Stephanie Johnston to the Board of Directors of Hearts for Home Care, Inc.,” David Totaro, Hearts for Home Care president and executive director, said in a statement. “Stephanie and her firm, Transcend Strategy Group, were critical advisers to the strategic planning process that led to the formation of Hearts for Home Care. Her extensive expertise in health care policy, patient advocacy, along with her passion for expanding access to quality care for everyone will be instrumental in advancing the mission of Hearts for Home Care.”

Home Helpers promotes two executives

Home Helpers Home Care promoted Bobby Kelley and Clay McKee to vice presidents of franchise development.

“Bobby and Clay have been instrumental in broadening our ability to deliver exceptional in-home care to seniors and others across the country,” Emma Dickison, CEO and president of Home Helpers, said in a statement. “Their well-deserved promotions are a reflection of their commitment to our mission and the continued success of our world-class franchise community.”

Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is a home care franchise that provides personal care, nutrition, companionship and other services. It serves over 1,000 communities in the U.S.

In their new roles, Kelley and McKee are charged with leading the franchise development team and serving as brand ambassadors.

Always Best Care appoints VP of franchise development

Always Best Care Senior Services named Todd Hillman its vice president of franchise development. Hillman brings more than two decades of franchise experience to the role.

“Joining Always Best Care is an incredible opportunity to be part of a mission-driven brand that is making a real difference in communities across the country,” Hillman said in a statement. “Senior care is one of the most recession-resistant and essential industries, and the demand for in-home care services continues to grow as our population ages. I look forward to working with the team to attract passionate franchisees who are eager to make a meaningful impact while building successful businesses.”

Roseville, California-based Always Best Care is a home care franchise company that operates across 225 territories in 30 states and Canada.

Hillman began as a franchise owner and has served in franchise development leadership roles at Massage Envy, Hammer & Nails Grooming, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade and Central Bark.

In his new role, Hillman will be responsible for leading the company’s expansion efforts across key U.S. markets.

“Our franchise system has experienced tremendous expansion over the past few years, and we are confident that Todd’s leadership will help propel us even further,” Jake Brown, president and CEO of Always Best Care, said in a statement. “His deep expertise in franchise development, combined with his personal understanding of the importance of senior care, makes him the perfect fit to lead our next phase of growth. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to the impact he will make.”

Alliance Homecare selects new chief revenue officer

Alliance Homecare has appointed Kaci Scheuler as its new chief revenue officer. Her recent appointment is part of the company’s national expansion efforts.

In her new role, Scheuler will oversee Alliance’s expansion into key markets including New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida. She will also be responsible for revenue-generating initiatives.

“Kaci is joining us at a pivotal moment as we scale Alliance Homecare and TrustHouse to meet the rising demand for premier home healthcare,” Joseph Verdirame, CEO of Alliance Homecare, said in a statement. “Her ability to drive high-value growth, elevate customer experiences, and build strategic partnerships makes her the perfect leader to accelerate our expansion into elite markets.”

Founded in 2006, Alliance Homecare is a private in-home health care services provider that serves seniors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company offers personal care, in-home nursing services and concierge services.

Prior to joining Alliance Homecare, Scheuler was the global head of sales for Summer Discovery.