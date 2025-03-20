Somerset, NJ — Life Home Care is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Somerset County, located at 80 Cottontail Lane, Suite 430, Somerset, NJ 08873. This expansion enables the company to provide top-notch home care services to seniors and individuals in need throughout Somerset and surrounding areas.
Life Home Care is dedicated to promoting safety, independence, and quality care for its clients. The company’s certified home health aides assist with personal care needs, chores, and errands, allowing individuals to maintain their independence and comfort in their own homes or local facilities.
In response to the current health climate, Life Home Care has implemented innovative measures to ensure seamless communication and minimize risk. These include:
- Regular check-ins with family members to communicate client needs
- Digital communication methods, such as photo updates and video calls, to monitor client well-being and medication management
“We are committed to providing exceptional care and support to our clients in Somerset County,” said Michelle Werner, VP of Life Home Care. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring the safety, independence, and well-being of our clients, and we look forward to serving this community.”
For more information on Somerset County home care services services and to learn how they can support your loved ones, please contact:
Contact:
Life Home Care
Isabel Osorio
(973) 273-3441
[email protected]
70 South Orange Ave Livingston NJ 07039