New York State Extends Timeline For CDPAP Registration Deadline

Amid calls to delay the April 1 registration deadline for New York’s consumer directed personal assistance program (CDPAP), individuals will be given more time to complete the process.

Those who have not completed their registration will be given a month-long extension, as well as retroactive payments. The registration timeframe will now extend until April 30.

“I want this to be a seamless transition for everyone who would like to remain in the CDPAP program, so for those who have not finished their registration by April 1, don’t worry if it takes a little longer to wrap up — you can still receive continuation of your care and your caregivers will still be paid for your care, as long as you and they complete the registration in April,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a press statement. “If you’d like to continue with CDPAP services, join the hundreds of thousands of home care users and workers who have already taken action as part of this transition.”

CDPAP is a Medicaid-funded home care program that lets individuals who need care assistance to hire the caregiver of their choosing. This typically means informal caregivers who are paid for their services through the program.

As part of the passage of the 2025 budget, CDPAP went from having hundreds of fiscal intermediaries to a single one. Public Partnerships LLC (PPL) was awarded the fiscal intermediary contract in October.

The transition to move about 280,000 consumers, and their personal assistants, to the new administrative system run by PPL has been a rocky one.

In January, news came to light that a hotline assisting with the transition of CDPAP received 1,000 calls on its first day. As part of collective action, advocacy group Caring Majority Rising also encouraged CDPAP consumers to call the hotline on Jan 6.

Lawmakers and advocacy organizations also pushed for a delay for the April 1 registration deadline.

State Sen. Leroy Comrie penned a letter to Gov. Hochul, urging her to push back the transition date of the turnover of CDPAP. State Senator John Liu also called for an extension.

Plus, health care union 1199SEIU also pushed for a delay.

“The transition has been hampered by misinformation spread by certain FIs and others who are attempting to disrupt care for vulnerable consumers to serve their own financial interests,” 1199SEIU President George Gresham said in a statement. “With over 100,000 workers who still need to start their registration process, there must be immediate and urgent action to mitigate disruption for consumers and the workers who care for them before April 10th, when workers on a weekly payroll would expect to be paid for hours beginning after April 1st.”

Though the timeframe for the registration has now been extended, the Hochul administration does not consider the move a delay, according to reports from Politico.

As of March 22, 165,000 individuals have started or completed the registration process with PPL.