‘Our Vision is to Serve Millions’: Bayada Focused on Growth in its 50th Year

In its 50th year in operation, Bayada is laser-focused on organic growth, developing its workforce and enhancing relationships within the communities it serves.

From its beginnings as a family-owned business in Philadelphia, Bayada has grown into a global home health care company with over 33,000 employees in 22 states and six countries.

In 2024, they served 168,660 clients in personal care and companionship, home health, private-duty nursing, pediatrics, hospice, habilitation, and autism and ABA therapy.

In 2019, Founder and Chairman Mark Baiada transitioned his company into a non-profit organization to preserve its guiding principles. Now led by his son, CEO David Baiada, the company is recognized as a top employer and leader in transforming home health care.

Home Health Care News spoke with David Baiada to learn more about the business and what he sees for the next 50 years.

Below is that conversation, edited for clarity and length.

HHCN: Over the past 50 years, what key moments have defined Bayada?

David Baiada: Two key moments stand out for me. The first is codifying our mission, vision and values in a document we call The Bayada Way.

We wrote the document in 2004, and while it codified the essence of the culture and value system that already existed, writing it down and using the written word to ensure that it stood the test of time was a significant milestone that I think some organizations often overlook. These things are passed along verbally, like folklore, and writing them down was a really important effort that has changed the company’s course in many ways.

The second is our transition to a not-for-profit. Ultimately, the effort to institutionalize the ownership and governance model to maximize the likelihood of lasting 100 years and beyond was a significant milestone. It sets a foundation for long-term sustainability and success.

What does reaching 50 years mean to you personally and to the company as a whole?

Well, 50 years of anything is a long time. In an industry where organizations come and go, you know, lasting the test of time is difficult. So, these milestones emanate a sense of organizational pride and positive energy.

As a long-term-oriented company focused on the next 100 years and beyond, achieving a milestone like 50 gives us confidence that we’re on the right track, moving in the right direction and can succeed and endure. This is a confidence builder and creates positive energy, which we genuinely appreciate.

How do you envision the next 50 years for the company?

Our vision is to serve millions of people worldwide and to build and maintain a lasting legacy as the world’s most trusted and compassionate team of home health professionals. I think over the next 50 years; we are committed to and expect to continue to make progress on bringing that vision to life, serving more people and more places for a long time.

For the coming years, what are your biggest priorities for the company?

We categorize priorities into three buckets. The first is identifying, engaging, and inspiring outstanding teams, individuals, and talent.

The second action would be to continue providing more services and invest in creative and thoughtful growth, primarily focusing on organic growth.

The third is exploring how we can strengthen relationships and enhance relevance within our communities through innovation, technology, and improved programs and services.

Those three major priorities involve substantial work, investment and organizational effort that we consider daily in the short term. However, it is essential to adapt, stay prepared, and ultimately navigate what is likely the most significant ambiguity, uncertainty and complexity we have faced in our 50-year history — perhaps even more than during COVID — given the current market situation.

Thus, while we maintain these three key thematic priorities, there is also a distinct tactical priority to adapt to this highly complex environment.

You transitioned the company to non-profit status in 2019. What was the motivation behind that?

As a family and company, we decided that our primary objective was to help make the Bayada way come true, to continue to grow, evolve, innovate, and adapt for 100 years and beyond.

We set out to determine the best way to empower the organization and establish an ownership structure that maximizes our chances of long-term success. If you examine the most enduring organizations, particularly those based on values—such as your local hospital, university, or the Red Cross, along with other non-profit institutions focused on sustainability — it’s clear that our goal is to create an ownership structure that increases the likelihood of lasting for a century and beyond.

What are the most significant challenges Bayada might face in the next few years, and how do you plan to address them?

Demand is growing, which presents an opportunity to serve more people. However, the first and most obvious challenge is supply: the availability of a labor workforce to manage and deliver services to meet the demand.

Pricing and funding are also challenges. Ultimately, the health care system is already too expensive. We must find a way to ensure adequate funding to attract and inspire the workforce to deliver on the demand. Much of our work on overcoming those two challenges — capacity, labor and price — is focused on two significant areas.

Regarding price, we concentrate on advocacy, engagement and partnerships with those responsible for funding these services, whether they are government entities, federal and state health plans, insurance companies or other financial supporters who need to back up their commitments with action.

Society has aligned with the idea that home-based care is a preferred, lower-cost, high-quality setting. Therefore, we need to collaborate with our partners to ensure that funds are allocated appropriately to support this differentiated offering.

Furthermore, adequate funding enables us to attract talent with competitive wages. However, we also aim to tackle labor challenges by fostering a better workplace. This emphasizes creating a culture and environment where individuals want to belong — a space where they can develop their skills and connect with their life’s work. These are aspects we can influence, so we are committed to culture, relationships and ensuring our processes do not hinder those who wish to engage with their clients at home.

How has the company culture evolved during your tenure, and what aspects are crucial to maintain as Bayada grows?

Culture comes first. It’s essential to settle on a definition; there are probably many in my mind. We think of culture as the rituals, traditions, programs, and services that help ensure our collective behavior and how we treat each other align with our value system.

One thing that has evolved is our intentionality and thoughtfulness about culture, which is crucial for us to focus on as we grow. Most organizations, not just companies but societal organizations, use tribal knowledge and folklore to perpetuate culture over time. This works for a tribe that is not growing, but in a company that is expanding and evolving across state and country lines, we must be very intentional about curating the rituals, traditions, and other cultural elements that make this place special.

Intentionality is probably the most significant change we’ve implemented. The other aspects are discipline and commitment. During tough times, allocating resources to “soft stuff” often falls to the bottom of the priority list. However, we invest heavily and allocate significant resources to curating rituals, traditions and other cultural norms that we believe will help us navigate the ups and downs as we grow in the long run.

What key lessons have you learned throughout your leadership that you would like to share?

The one that stands out is the key action in the Bayada Way, under the value of compassion, which is to listen closely, show empathy and respond to the needs of others. Ultimately, our work provides a service to those in complex circumstances, and a foundational expectation and desire they have of us is to listen, tune in, connect, empathize and act on our compassion in ways that help them. Sometimes, when you get busy competing or innovating, it’s easy to overlook the basic essentials of listening closely, showing empathy and responding to people’s needs.

How can your employees contribute to shaping the company’s future in the next 50 years?

We are a mission-driven, entrepreneurial service organization; coming together and treating one another in a way that aligns with our values is fundamental and foundational.

First and foremost, the primary thing our employees can do to help shape our future is to be relentlessly committed to moving the Bayada Way and be curious and humble enough to adjust and improve their behavior and actions. This allows us to align with our values continuously. We thrive when we treat each other in a way that reflects our value system.

Another aspect I often highlight is that, as a mission-driven entrepreneurial company, we carefully examine the intersection of purpose-driven orientation and a performance culture. One of the key ways our employees can contribute to the future is by curating that intersection between mission and performance. Both elements are important; you can’t focus solely on one. You can’t be only purpose-driven or merely results-driven. You must integrate both aspects into your work every single day. This is a fundamental principle of how we view our responsibilities as members of our teams.

What legacy do you hope to leave as CEO as you move into this next chapter of Bayada’s story?

As a founder-led and founder-owned organization that decided to try and build a lasting institution, one of my key roles and part of my legacy is to help create a bridge from the founder to the future.

Often, family businesses haven’t invested enough in infrastructure, systems, capabilities, talent, leadership, and the essentials required for long-term growth and sustainability.

Much of my energy as the second CEO was devoted to leveraging the incredible aspects of our founding history from the first 40 years, ensuring we institutionalize that magic while fostering the innovation necessary to navigate the next 50 years and beyond.