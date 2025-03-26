Patina Offers New In-Home Program To Medicare Advantage Members

Patina has introduced Patina Total Health, a program designed to provide personalized, age-friendly care and support specifically for Medicare Advantage (MA) members. This initiative aims to help individuals maintain their health, receive appropriate care and navigate their health care journey more easily.

Eligible plan members can access Patina Total Health at no additional cost and without changing their current providers or specialists. The service enhances the care members currently receive by offering a convenient virtual in-home model tailored for adults aged 65 and older.

“Patina Total Health is uniquely able to solve Medicare Advantage plan profitability challenges at scale by addressing the root cause, which is that most of their members are seeking care from a health system that is not age-friendly,” Patina CEO Jack Stoddard said in a press release. “The result is fragmentation, complexity and poor-quality care for their members, and unnecessary and costly utilization for the health plan.”

Patina, based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, is a collaboration between Patina Medical Groups and Patina Health Inc. Patina Medical Groups offers virtual and home-based medical services specifically for Medicare beneficiaries and participating MA plans. Patina Health Inc. provides essential administrative and management support, focusing on non-clinical quality assurance, information technology, population health analytics and thought leadership.

MA beneficiaries who have access to Patina Total Health are assigned a dedicated care team led by physicians experienced in working with older adults, according to the company. This team collaborates with individuals to create personalized care plans tailored to their specific goals and preferences.

Patina aims to help beneficiaries proactively manage their health, identify opportunities for quality improvement, avoid unnecessary care and communicate effectively with other health care providers involved in their care.

Through Patina Total Health, the company expects to deliver significant value to MA beneficiaries and plans by offering a relationship-centered member experience, according to Stoddard. He anticipates that this will drive quality improvement, including to STAR ratings and cost reductions.

The company plans to launch its services with a national payer in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area and plans to expand to additional payers in 2025 and beyond. Patina is also recognized as an in-network primary care provider for the MA plans available in the Charlotte region.