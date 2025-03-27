Trump Administration Cuts 10,000 HHS Jobs, 300 at CMS

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it would slash 10,000 jobs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including roles at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which controls government health insurance programs crucial to the home health community.

The cuts are part of a dramatic restructuring of the agency spurred by President Donald Trump’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ initiative. Approximately 300 of the layoffs will impact CMS employees – a reduction of about 4% of the agency’s total workforce, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Trump administration says the CMS layoffs will focus on “reducing minor duplication across the agency.”

“This reorganization will not impact Medicare and Medicaid services,” a HHS fact sheet read.

Advertisement

While the Trump administration has insisted that it would protect Medicaid and Medicare, efforts to curb federal spending have been connected to potential Medicaid budget cuts. Home-based care leaders have been outspoken that Medicaid budget cuts could reduce access to critical home-based services.

In a video posted on HHS’s YouTube channel about the restructuring, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. called the organization he now leads “inefficient as a whole”

“Our key services delivered through Medicare and Medicaid, the FDA and the CDC, and other agencies, will enter a new era of responsiveness and a new era of effectiveness …” Kennedy said. “This will be a painful period for HHS as we downsize from 82,000 full-time employees to around 62,000.”

Advertisement

HHS will also collapse its 28 divisions into 15 new divisions and redistribute several programs as part of the restructuring.

The Administration for Community Living (ACL), which operates programs geared toward older adults and people with disabilities, including some relating to home and community-based services, is among those set to be eliminated. CMS, the Administration for Children and Families and the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation will absorb its programs.

“Today, HHS announced a reorganization that would be devastating to the aging and disability communities, proposing to eliminate the Administration for Community Living and spread its programs out across a number of agencies. ACL’s programs are literally life sustaining — meals for older adults, in-home supports for disabled people and older adults aging in place and helping people return home from hospitals and nursing homes,” Alison Barkoff, former acting administrator and assistant secretary for aging at the ACL, wrote on LinkedIn.

“There has been so much announced in the last few weeks that hurt older adults and disabled people — cuts to the Social Security Administration, proposed cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, elimination of the Department of Education, and more,” Barkoff continued. “This is yet another.”

Along with wasteful spending, Kennedy cited increasing rates of chronic disease among the reasons to slash HHS’ workforce. The National Alliance for Care at Home (The Alliance) has previously lauded Kennedy’s focus on chronic disease. The Alliance declined Home Health Care News’ request for comment on the HHS layoffs.

HHS’ new strategy will focus on “safe, wholesome food, clean water and the elimination of environmental toxins.” The organizational overhaul will save $1.8 billion per year, according to the agency’s announcement.