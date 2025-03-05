UnitedHealthcare To End Certain Home Health Prior Authorization Requirements As Part Of Larger Push

UnitedHealthcare is eliminating prior authorization requirements for certain home health services provided under Medicare Advantage plans as part of a larger push to cut prior authorization volume by 10% this year.

Effective April 1, 2025, the insurance giant—part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UHG)—will no longer require prior authorization or concurrent review processes for home health services managed by Home & Community, which formerly was known as NaviHealth, according to a March 1 website post.

The change applies to Medicare Advantage and Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) across 36 states and Washington, D.C.

Home health services still must be provided according to coverage guidelines set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services after April 1, the website post stated.

Optum, the care services business of UnitedHealth Group, acquired post-acute care management company NaviHealth in 2020 for $2.5 billion. This part of the UnitedHealth business is at the center of a class action lawsuit filed in 2023, alleging that NaviHealth relied on an algorithm-driven tool to inappropriately deny a high number of preauthorization requests and claims for post-acute care.

At the time the suit was first announced, a United spokesperson said the case has no merit. The judge in the case recently ruled on United’s motion to dismiss.

“The Court will grant in part and deny in part UnitedHealth’s motion to dismiss, allowing Plaintiffs’ breach of contract and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing claims to proceed,” U.S. District Judge John Tunheim said in his ruling.

Last year, NaviHealth rebranded as Home & Community.

The prevalence of prior authorization requirements and the frequency of denials have become hot-button issues in U.S. health care, with other major insurance companies–notably Cigna and Aetna–also facing lawsuits over the issue. CMS has moved to create guardrails and various insurance companies have taken steps to reduce prior authorization requirements.