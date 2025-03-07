Walgreens To Be Acquired By PE Firm Sycamore Partners Amid Shift In Health Care Strategy

A prediction from an analyst, in January, that called the sale of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) to the PE firm Sycamore Partners “less likely” has been proven false, as news emerged that a deal has been inked.

On Thursday, Walgreens announced that it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Sycamore Partners. The total value of the transaction represents up to $23.7 billion, according to a company press statement.

This marks the latest chapter for Walgreens, which is among the major retail companies – such as Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart – that in recent years have made plays into the home-based care segment.

The company’s eponymous brand is one of the largest retail companies in the U.S., with about 8,500 stores across the country.

Walgreens’ home-based care focus largely involved VillageMD, a primary care provider with a home- and community-based focus. Walgreens first joined forces with VillageMD in 2019. The company would go on to make several investments in the primary care provider over the years, eventually reaching $6 billion.

In addition to VillageMD, the company also has post-acute care platform CareCentrix under its umbrella. The company acquired the platform in 2022.

At the time of the acquisition, the company saw CareCentrix as a way to reach patients across various stages of the care continuum and drive cost savings within value-based care frameworks

“The shift to value-based care is a key reason why we’ve focused on providers and provider enablement, along with our investments in physician-led health care (VillageMD) and expertise CareCentrix brings in the post-acute and home services space,” Steve Wogen, chief growth officer of Walgreens’ U.S. Healthcare segment, told HHCN in 2023. “We see a natural path forward to taking risk and leveraging our integrated capabilities to align economics with value creation — with an opportunity to drive significant incremental sales and profit contribution to Walgreens over time.”

Last year saw Walgreens set the stage for its current shift away from certain health care services. As part of this, the company is focusing its effort on its pharmacy business, and engaging less with the home-based care space.

In 2024, Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that it would be decreasing VillageMD’s physical footprint.

That same year, investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) entered an agreement to acquire shares of home-based care company BrightSpring Health Services’ (Nasdaq: BTSG) stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The strategic shift away from health care coincides with former Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer exiting the role in 2023.

While the company moves away from health care services, Walgreens Boots Alliance also announced its plans to shutter thousands of store locations.

The Sycamore deal is slated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As part of the deal, shareholders will receive $11.45 per share in cash for Walgreens from Sycamore. The shareholder could also get up to $3 more per share in the future from sales of Walgreens’ debt and equity interests in VillageMD, which includes the Village Medical, Summit Health and CityMD businesses.

Tim Wentworth, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, shed some light on the reasoning behind the company’s latest move.

“We are focused on making health care delivery more effective, convenient and affordable as we navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving pharmacy industry and an increasingly complex and competitive retail landscape,” he said in the press statement. “While we are making progress against our ambitious turnaround strategy, meaningful value creation will take time, focus and change that is better managed as a private company. Sycamore will provide us with the expertise and experience of a partner with a strong track record of successful retail turnarounds.”

Wentworth also noted that the company’s board of directors believes that the deal will provide its shareholders with premium cash value, and value creation through the future sale of the VillageMD businesses.