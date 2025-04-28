Dealbook: Always Best Care Expands, Equitage Ventures Launches $47.3M Senior Care Fund

Several home-based care organizations have recently broadened their service territories and updated operations.

Always Best Care opens franchise location in Utah

Always Best Care Senior Services announced the opening of its West Jordan, Utah franchise, led by Jeremy and Julianna Thorne. The location will offer senior care services, including non-medical in-home care and senior living referrals.

“We are thrilled to open Always Best Care of West Jordan as a meaningful way to contribute to our community and support our senior neighbors,” Jeremy Thorne said in a statement. “We are eager to work with local families, health care providers and organizations to meet the needs of West Jordan’s senior population.”

The new location comes less than a month after Roseville, California-based Always Best Care announced another franchise opening in Virginia.

The Thornes join the organization with over 25 years of experience in various industries, including business marketing, health care and education.

“Jeremy and Julianna Thorne are joining our brand with a vast background in business and strong ties to the Jordan community,” Always Best Care President and CEO Jake Brown said. “Combining their foundation in business and health care, along with their dedication to serving their community, we are confident Jeremy and Julianna will accomplish great things with their new business, and we are excited to see the positive impact they will have on seniors and their families in the area.”

Equitage Ventures launches senior care investment fund

Equitage Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on AgeTech, has announced a new $47.3 million fund designed to provide capital, distribution and strategic guidance to entrepreneurs addressing various unmet physical, mental, spiritual and social needs of older adults in senior care.

Equitage will look to invest in companies that transform health care, focusing on urgent needs and long-term opportunities. Key areas of focus include senior housing compliance, care documentation automation, passive monitoring, dementia, behavioral health, care navigation and family caregiving.

This is the first fund for the Denver-based firm, led by senior care investors, including Russell Hirsch of Generator Ventures, Adam Kaplan, CEO of Solera Senior Living and Daniel Kaplan.

Equitage’s limited-partner capital spans the care continuum, including senior living, skilled nursing, home health, hospice and corporations in health care technology and consumer products. The firm connects portfolio companies with key customers, partners, talent and advisors to scale and deliver solutions for older adults and families.

Arden Home Health & Hospice expands in Central Mississippi

Arden Home Health & Hospice will now offer home health and hospice services in five new counties in Mississippi: Hinds, Rankin, Simpson, Lawrence and Jefferson Davis counties.

“We are thrilled to extend our services to these counties in the Jackson metro areas, allowing us to bring the same standard of excellence that has defined Arden’s care throughout Mississippi,” Founder and CEO Abb Payne said in a statement. “This expansion represents more than just growth; it reflects our dedication to serving communities across our home state with compassionate, high-quality health care.”

Founded and headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Arden Home Health & Hospice delivers home health and hospice services tailored to individuals in Mississippi and areas of Tennessee with a special emphasis on serving rural communities.

Over the past year, Arden has more than doubled its workforce, growing from just over 100 employees to over 280.

Elara Caring opens new Ohio location

Elara Caring is expanding its home health services in Ohio with the opening of a new branch in Clyde. This new location will serve patients in Sandusky, Seneca, Ottawa, Erie and Huron counties.

The Clyde branch will provide a variety of home-based care services, including nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, medical social work, home health aide services and specialized behavioral health programs.

Elara Caring is a Dallas-based home-based care provider with about 200 locations across seven states. The company services more than 60,000 patients.

“We’re proud to carry forward the tradition of care that began nearly a century ago at the Eliza Ramsay Home,” Kara Partridge, regional administrator at Elara Caring, said in a statement. “Opening our doors in Clyde means more patients can receive the compassionate care they need – right at home, where they want to be.”

The new facility is located in the historic Eliza Ramsay Home, which was established in 1926 as a privately operated nursing home for elderly women.

CareXM launches decision support for home-based triage nurses

CareXM, based in Lehi, Utah, launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed to facilitate triage and enhance home-based care coordination among staff, patients, families and service partners.

The AI tool, nicknamed AIDA, is integrated into CareXM’s triage platform and provides insights, coordination support and decision-making assistance for nurses. The tool is designed to help ensure consistent and accurate triage decisions and escalations. By analyazing patient conversations and field team workloads, AIDA provides summaries of key assessments, interventions and outcomes.

This AI tool creates more cohesive transitions between triage and field teams, according to CareXM.

“We built AIDA to directly address the daily pressures triage nurses face while preserving their clinical scope and decision-making autonomy,” CareXM CEO Si Lou said in a statement. “By embedding intelligence into the workflow, AIDA reduces cognitive burdens and increases confident decision-making at scale, providing real-time support without sacrificing clinical judgment or human connection. With this innovation, CareXM strengthens its commitment to delivering reliable clinical triage support for home-based care while enhancing the speed and accuracy of every triage encounter.”

Providing triage nurses with an AI tool allows them to focus on patient care, according to the company.

“In health care, AI must be domain-specific, aware of real-time clinical contexts and embedded within workflows to deliver true value,” Chris Stokes, chief technology officer, said in a statement. “[AIDA] processes live call documentation, applies organization-specific protocols and delivers structured, actionable guidance in real time, thereby reducing cognitive burdens on nurses, improving decision consistency and ensuring seamless documentation for every patient encounter.”