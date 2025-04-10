Dealbook: New Day Healthcare Acquires Patient Recovery Home Healthcare Services; Always Best Care Opens New Location

Home-based care providers are expanding through acquisitions and new development.

New Day Healthcare expands in Houston

New Day Healthcare has purchased Patient Recovery Home Healthcare Services, a Houston-based personal care provider. This deal marks the company’s 15th acquisition to date.

Founded in 2020, New Day has roughly 33 locations across Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois and Missouri. The company offers a variety of home-based care services, including home health care, personal care services and hospice. New Day serves nearly 150,000 patients annually.

Advertisement

As part of the acquisition, Patient Recovery Home Healthcare will continue to operate under its current brand and retain its staff.

This deal expands New Day’s Houston footprint, building on its acquisition of Christian Senior Care Services in February.

“New Day is pleased to welcome Patient Recovery Home Healthcare to our expanding home care platform,” Matthew Griffith, chief development and strategy officer of New Day, said in a statement. “Patient Recovery Home Healthcare, along with Christian Senior Care Services, which we acquired earlier this year, provide New Day with needed density, brand recognition, and talent to grow in an ultra-competitive Houston market.”

Advertisement

Houston is an important piece of New Day’s long-term growth strategy, according to Griffith.

Additionally, New Day has its sights set on expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, along with San Antonio and Austin. Two additional transactions are in the works, New Day CEO G. Scott Herman told HHCN’s sister site Hospice News.

“The Houston metro area, along with Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin, provide the needed density and growth potential to align our clinical care models and improve patient outcomes,” Griffith said.

Always Best Care opens latest franchise in Virginia

Always Best Care Senior Services has opened its newest franchise in Alexandria, Virginia. The location is owned and operated by Caitlin Mackay and Pete Guzman.

“Alexandria’s senior population highlights a pressing need for individualized, compassionate care,” Mackay said in a press release. “Our priority is to provide a reassuring presence for seniors and their families, ensuring they can continue to live independently and comfortably in their own homes. Partnering with Always Best Care allows us to expand this commitment to the community we call home.”

Roseville, California-based Always Best Care is a home care franchise company that operates across 225 territories in 30 states and Canada.

This franchise location will offer non-medical, in-home care and senior living referral services to residents in Alexandria, Franconia, Springfield, Fort Hunt and Hybla Valley.

“Our market research shows there is tremendous demand for senior care services as over 10,000 people each day in the U.S. turn 65 years old – with the population size projected to double in the next 30 years,” Guzman said in the statement. “Our franchise is uniquely positioned for this growth as we have three potential streams of revenue/services, and this is a major competitive advantage that others do not offer in our market. We were also drawn to Always Best Care’s value commitment of always exceeding expectations.”

LiveWell Partners enters Chicago through new acquisition

LiveWell Partners has finalized its acquisition of Empower Home Health Services. The acquisition allows LiveWell to enter Chicago, a new market for the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new teammates in the Chicago area to the LiveWell family,” Jason Growe, CEO of LiveWell, said in a statement. “Their exceptional team, strong leadership and outstanding quality outcomes fit perfectly with our commitment to delivering the highest standard of care. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve more patients with compassion and excellence.”

LiveWell is a home health and hospice provider headquartered in St. Louis. The company currently operates in Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

Founded in 2005, Empower is a privately owned home health company that operates in nine counties in the Chicagoland area.

“Joining LiveWell Partners is a fantastic evolution for the Empower team,” Cliff Surges, CEO of Empower, said in the statement. “LiveWell’s commitment to quality care ensures that we can continue delivering the exceptional clinical service we’re known for providing in our community. We’re excited for this next chapter and the opportunities it brings for our staff and patients alike.”

Earlier this year, Growe opened up about what LiveWell looks for in a potential acquisition target.

“We look for a proven ability to deliver quality care and a stable business from a financial perspective, looking at revenue growth, profit margin, both at the branch level and gross margin level, etc., ” he said during an episode of Disrupt.

Prime Healthcare finalizes the acquisition of Ascension’s Illinois assets

Prime Healthcare has completed its purchase of eight Ascension Illinois hospitals, four senior living and post-acute care facilities, and physician practices.

The transaction includes the following home-based providers: Rainbow Hospice, Ascension at Home Illinois and Ascension at Home Illinois.

“As a physician-founded and led health system, our mission is rooted in service, compassion, clinical excellence and a deep commitment to patient-centered care,” Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, president and chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation, said in a statement. “We are honored to extend our mission to Chicagoland as we uplift communities and preserve access to care. We are profoundly grateful to all our staff, physicians, nurses and leaders who make this mission possible, transform lives every day and advance our shared legacy of excellence, innovation and service.”

As part of the deal, Prime Healthcare has extended employment offers to Ascension’s workers.

Prime Healthcare is a health system that operates 51 hospitals and over 360 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.5 million patient visits annually.

CareSource acquires Commonwealth Care Alliance

CareSource — a nonprofit managed care organization with over two million members — has acquired Commonwealth Care Alliance.

Through the deal, Commonwealth Care Alliance will operate its Senior Care Options, One Care plans and clinical delivery programs under CareSource. The company insures roughly 50,000 Massachusetts residents, who are dually eligible, through Senior Care Options and its One Care products.

Boston-based Commonwealth Care Alliance is a multi-state nonprofit integrated care system. It currently operates in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California and Michigan, serving more than 62,000 individuals.

“The CareSource and Commonwealth Care Alliance partnership ensures residents of Massachusetts with complex health needs continue to have access to high-quality health care,” Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource, said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services and Governor Healey for their support throughout this process and their commitment to ensuring that everyone in Massachusetts can enjoy healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

Sensi.AI partners with Right at Home Canada

Sensi.AI has formed a partnership with Right at Home Canada.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Right at Home is a home care franchise company with locations in the U.S. and six other countries. The company has 50 locations in Canada.

Sensi.AI is an artificial intelligence company that operates in the home care space. The company has also worked with BrightStar Care, Home Instead, Visiting Angels and Griswold.

Right at Home will utilize Sensi.AI’s care copilot to strengthen its in-person care and detect early health risks.

“Our mission is to positively impact the quality of life for our older and differently-abled adults in hundreds of communities across Canada,” Dani DePetrillo, chief operating officer at Right at Home Canada, said in a statement. “Most older adults prefer to age in place, and Sensi.AI’s real-time, proactive insights coupled with our human care solutions enable us to deliver more precise and responsive care. With Sensi, we gain a deeper, round-the-clock understanding of our older adult clients, enabling us to keep them safer, healthier and more independent at home.”