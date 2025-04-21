Frontline Honors: Chuck Fox, Help at Home

Chuck Fox, Home Health Aide and Program Coordinator at Help at Home, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Home Health Care News recently caught up with Fox to discuss their time in the home health & home care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Fox: Back when I was in Head Start, my teacher had a doll that was disabled and had different stories to tell about the disability. That drew me to be more accepting of people with disabilities.
HHCN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting in this industry?
Fox: One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned about working with people with disabilities is the importance of understanding and embracing individual differences. Everyone’s experience with a disability is unique, and it’s crucial to listen, adapt, and not assume that one solution or approach works for all. Empowering people with disabilities by fostering open communication, respect, and creating accessible environments can make a huge difference in their ability to thrive. It’s not just about accommodating, but about truly collaborating and creating opportunities where everyone can contribute and succeed.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Fox: My favorite part of working with people at Help at Home is seeing the incredible strength and resilience they bring to every challenge. It’s deeply fulfilling to be part of their journey and witness their growth, whether it’s gaining new skills, overcoming barriers, or finding confidence in themselves.
HHCN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Fox: I want the general public to better understand that working with people with disabilities is not about “fixing” or “helping” them in a way that implies they are incomplete. Instead, it’s about recognizing and amplifying their strengths, ensuring that they have the same opportunities to participate, contribute, and thrive as anyone else. This industry is about inclusivity, accessibility, and respect, and it’s not just a job—it’s about creating an equitable society where everyone, regardless of ability, has the chance to live fully. Additionally, people with disabilities often have invaluable perspectives that can enrich communities, workplaces, and society as a whole. It’s essential to challenge outdated stereotypes and truly focus on what people can do rather than what they can’t.
HHCN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization – particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines – understood better about your job?
Fox: I wish they had a deeper understanding of the emotional and physical toll that working in home health care can take. It’s not just about completing tasks; it’s about building trust, providing constant support, and sometimes navigating difficult or unpredictable situations. The work is deeply personal and requires not only technical skills, but also a lot of empathy, patience, and flexibility. It can be emotionally exhausting, and often, those doing the work don’t have the same resources or support that’s available in a more traditional healthcare setting. Understanding this would help leaders make better decisions around staffing, training, and support systems, ultimately leading to a healthier and more sustainable work environment for everyone involved.
