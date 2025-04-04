Frontline Honors: Jessica Dueitt, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

Jessica Dueitt, Registered Nurse (RN) at Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Home Health Care News recently caught up with Dueitt to discuss their time in the home health & home care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Dueitt: Helping others has always been important to me. I knew early on I wanted to pursue a career of care and service that was people-centered. Additionally, I have always felt strongly about providing health education for others.
HHCN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Dueitt: While there are certainly several lessons throughout my career I could name, one of the most important lessons I have learned is that nursing requires both skills and an empathetic mindset. One of the most rewarding experiences are the profound changes you can make in someone’s life by providing compassionate care.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Dueitt: Every day, I am grateful for the opportunity to do what I love. This job gives me a wonderful sense of purpose and the ability to affect real change in my patients’ lives.
HHCN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Dueitt: Nursing is more than just taking care of someone; it’s about having compassion and extending comfort to your patients. This job is not without challenges, but I also think that’s what makes this career so rewarding.
HHCN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines – understood better about your job?
Dueitt: The industry is always changing no matter how long you’ve been working in healthcare, and there is no one size fits all in our industry, as every patient and caregiver is different and unique in what they need.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.