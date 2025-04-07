Frontline Honors: Nikki Padilla, Elara Caring

Nikki Padilla, Registered Nurse (RN) at Elara Caring, has recently been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Home Health Care News recently caught up with Padilla to discuss their time in the home health & home care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Padilla: Coming from a hospital setting, I wanted more autonomy and flexibility. Home health gave me exactly that!
HHCN: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned since starting in this industry?
Padilla: I’ve learned how to be resourceful in the field and that teamwork goes beyond just nursing. Our team includes so many people who play a role in patient care, and working together makes all the difference.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part of your job?
Padilla: Hands down, making a difference in the lives of patients that become family. My amazing team is a very close second.
HHCN: What do you wish the general public better understood about your job and the industry you serve?
Padilla: For the general public, or more specifically, potential patients, I’m not here to prove you can’t live alone. I’m here to help you heal and stay safely at home. My job is to support your goals, not take away your independence. I’m on your side, no matter what.
For the medical field, this isn’t a step down from the hospital. This is the hospital in a mobile setting. Every skill you use in an inpatient setting comes into play here, from assessments and lab draws to wound vacs and medication management. But there’s so much more to it. You learn how things work behind the scenes—administration, insurance, DME, pharmacy, community resources, and family dynamics. You make a real difference every single day, and you never stop learning.
HHCN: What do you wish others in your organization—especially leaders who don’t work on the front lines—understood better about your job?
Padilla: The challenges of working in the field. When we express concerns about a situation, it comes from experience and awareness of our surroundings. Trusting our judgment is essential. I appreciate that Elara Caring prioritizes the safety and well-being of our nurses and ensures we feel supported in the field.
