Havencrest to Expand Avid Health At Home Platform With Acquisition Of 2 Home-Based Care Agencies

Havencrest Capital Management is acquiring Home Care Angels (HCA) and Private Duty Home Healthcare (PDHH) as part of its Avid Health at Home platform.

The Dallas-based investment manager announced the acquisition Tuesday.

“The continued growth of the Avid platform demonstrates our commitment to meeting the rising demand for home care services nationwide,” Dr. Christopher Kersey, founding managing partner of Havencrest, said in a press release. “The Avid team continues to identify and partner with high-quality organizations in its core geographies.”

Havencrest Capital Management specializes in private-equity funds focused on health care, and the company has more than $600 million in assets under management.

HCA is a strategic addition to Avid’s expanding network of in-home personal care services in the Chicago area. PDHH, a provider of personal care services and private-duty nursing based in St. Joseph, represents Avid’s first acquisition in Michigan as the company grows throughout the Midwest.

“As we continue to expand, our focus remains on delivering person-centered care that empowers clients to live safely and independently at home,” Avid CEO Jen Lentz commented, “We are proud to welcome the clients and dedicated staff of HCA and PDHH into the Avid family.”

Avid Health at Home serves frail, disabled individuals and those in need of assistance across all ages through 15 locations in over 100 counties in North Carolina, Illinois and Michigan. This home care platform was established following Havencrest’s acquisition of For Papa’s Sake Home Care in 2023.

In January, Havencrest acquired Rockingham, North Carolina-based Sandhills Home Care through Avid, marking its fifth transaction under the platform.