Inside Arise Cares: How The Family Agency Expanded Territory, Services

When Jay and Melody Vachal discovered that their son required constant medical care, they faced the daunting challenge of finding reliable personal care attendants.

Motivated to help other families in similar situations, the Vachal family established Arise Cares, a home care agency serving the St. Cloud, Minneapolis and Saint Paul area in Minnesota.

“We wanted something consistent and compassionate that fit within the needs of our family dynamic,” Melody Vachal, director of aging and outreach, told Home Health Care News. “When that wasn’t available to us, it became clear that we needed to take matters into our own hands. We started Arise Cares to meet our family’s needs, and it grew from there.”

Thirty years later, Arise Cares continues to provide care for individuals with disabilities, veterans and seniors while supporting their caregivers. The agency remains family-run, with Jay as the founder and CEO and their daughter, Brenna Vachal, as the director of operations and communications.

Arise’s mission, particularly for senior clients, is to help them stay in their homes for as long as possible. Long-term home-based care can involve various services, including light housekeeping and hands-on personal care. Caregivers can adjust the frequency or intensity of services based on the client’s needs.

Melody Vachal explained that the agency includes a branch dedicated to caring for disabled individuals who need home support and are covered under Medicaid. It also has a branch for seniors who pay privately, have long-term care insurance or receive veteran benefits.

“We want to ensure our clients enjoy the best quality of life and independence,” Melody Vachal said. “Our goal is to provide skilled caregivers so clients feel secure in their homes, as most of them want to stay at home for as long as they can, ideally for their entire lives.”

The nurses at Arise Cares assess potential clients who may require hands-on care, often involving the entire family. They consider not only the client’s physical requirements but also their emotional and medical needs.

“We want to create a care plan that meets their needs and is adaptable. We understand that aging brings change, and we want to ensure the care plan is effective now but can be modified as needs evolve,” Melody Vachal stated.

The company has expanded its service area in recent years, growing from St. Cloud to the northern suburbs of the Twin Cities.

“Expansion allows us to have a greater impact,” Melody Vachal said. “We can share our philosophy of supporting families and providing compassionate, professional care, because we understand what that feels like. We’ve lived it ourselves for nearly 30 years. This expansion allows us to hire caregivers and build a caring team that brings expertise to families in a broader area between St. Cloud and the metro area, allowing people more choices.”

One of the most significant advantages of the agency’s expansion is the chance to offer families the option of hiring a family-owned and locally operated company, Melody Vachal said.

Recently, the company expanded its service lines and began offering support for family caregivers through phone consultations, educational events and one-on-one coaching. This initiative arose from Melody Vachal’s experiences as a caregiver.

“We want to offer encouragement and support to uplift caregivers uncertain about their next steps,” she said. “We also provide all of our caregiver employees with one-on-one health and wellness coaching if they wish to access it.”

Arise Cares also offers free in-home consultations, allowing potential clients and their families to learn more about how home care works and what it might look like for them.

Looking to the future, Melody Vachal said she hopes to expand the agency’s reach through new locations or expand the services provided. She also plans to continue focusing on developing the skills of the agency’s caregivers.

“We want to hire the most compassionate and skilled caregivers. By prioritizing their training and education, we are developing caregiver support programs and exploring partnerships with other health care providers to ensure families receive comprehensive care,” she said. “Our goal is to create a lasting impact not only on the individuals receiving care but also on their families, so everyone can live their best life, whatever that means for them.”