Interim HealthCare Expands Alzheimer’s Offerings Through New Partnership

Interim HealthCare has expanded its Alzheimer’s care program through a new partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association.

The partnership, announced on Wednesday, will enable Interim to bolster its existing Alzheimer’s offerings through additional educational programs and opportunities to participate in Alzheimer’s Association events.

“Interim HealthCare’s industry-leading dementia program continues to be delivered by locally owned and operated franchise care centers, now with the added community involvement made possible by the Alzheimer’s Association,” an Interim HealthCare spokesperson told Home Health Care News.

Sunrise, Florida-based Interim HealthCare operates over 330 franchise locations across the U.S. and offers home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and medical staffing services. Its franchises provide 25 million hours of home care to 190,000 individuals each year.

Interim HealthCare has provided care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease for 50 years through a personalized combination of skilled home health, personal care, and respite care, as well as hospice services.

Alzheimer’s patients account for a significant proportion of patients receiving in-home care, according to a report from the Alzheimer’s Association released this week. Of in-home care recipients, 36% have Alzheimer’s or other dementias, the report said.

The total home care spend for Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer’s or other dementias has increased “dramatically” in recent years, according to the report, possibly due to factors including more Alzheimer’s diagnoses, increased home care usage and increased Medicaid coverage among older adults.

Other home-based care providers have also increasingly focused on Alzheimer’s care. Friendly Faces Senior Care became a specialty provider for Alzheimer’s care, for example.

Interim HealthCare also announced that it would participate as a national team in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.