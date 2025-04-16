A new type of Urgent Care
Life Mobile Care is proud to announce the launch of its innovative mobile healthcare services, bringing expert medical care directly to patients in the comfort of their own homes, assisted living facilities, hotels, nursing homes, schools, and offices.
Life Mobile Care is redefining urgent care by dispatching a team of highly skilled clinicians, including Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, Registered Nurses, X-ray Technicians, Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech-Language Pathologists, Podiatrists, and Medical Assistants, to provide top-notch medical attention wherever it’s needed.
Instead of searching for an “Urgent Care Near Me” you can now call Life Mobile Care, and the urgent care will come to you. Our urgent care vehicles and practitioners carry everything available in a typical brick and mortar urgent care center. Every urgent care vehicle is staffed with one Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant, as well as a Medical Assistant.
Services include:
- Basic physicals and wellness checks
- Antibiotics and rapid testing
- Imaging and lab services
- Post-operative care
- Swallow tests
- IV fluids
- EKGs
- Wound care
- Vaccines
- Suturing
- And lots more
Backed by six years of infrastructure development by the Life Health Group and expertise in “last mile, mobile healthcare delivery,” Life Mobile Care is poised to serve Morris, Essex, Union, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey.
“We are thrilled to introduce Life Mobile Care to our community,” said Dr. Mark Merlin, CMO of Life. “Our team prioritizes patient comfort, convenience, and quality care. We look forward to serving our neighbors and making a positive impact on healthcare delivery.”
Life Mobile Care accepts most insurances, or costs $199 if paid out of pocket (limited time offer).
About Life Mobile Care
Life Mobile Care is a mobile healthcare services company providing high-quality medical care in the comfort of patients’ own environments – your personal, local urgent care. With experienced clinicians and state-of-the-art equipment, we deliver exceptional patient care.
Contact:
Dov Brafman
[email protected]
973-607-4911
70 South Orange Ave #235
Livingston, NJ 07039