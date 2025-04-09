Marcylle Combs Launches Debut Book: “
Never Hire Your Friends”
Dallas, Texas – April 9, 2025 – Marcylle Combs, renowned entrepreneur and industry leader in home health care and hospice consulting, proudly announces the release of her book, “
Never Hire Your Friends, Leading Your Workplace Through Genuine Connection”.
Combs writes about her own experiences and wisdom gained over decades in the healthcare sector using a style of leadership she calls Friendship Management in which leaders mix business with friendship. Conventional wisdom tells you either to get along with your work peers or learn to tolerate them until the workday ends. But are “getting along” and “tolerating” really the height of our workplace aspirations? Marcylle believes it is time to live our work lives to a much higher standard. That’s where Friendship Management comes in.
Building a true friendship community in the workplace is essential to leading others successfully and is a delicate balance between personal relationships and professional success. With a blend of humor and hard-earned lessons, Combs writes about candid workplace scenarios and offers practical advice on building and maintaining successful businesses while preserving cherished personal connections and utilizing strategies for fostering a thriving workplace culture.
“I wrote “
Never Hire Your Friends” to share the lessons I’ve learned throughout my career,” said Marcylle Combs. “It’s not just about avoiding common pitfalls; it’s about creating environments where both professional and personal relationships can flourish.”
Marcylle Combs is no stranger to the healthcare industry. Having founded and operated multiple home health and hospice agencies across Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, she has been a trailblazer in patient care and operational excellence. Combs’ dedication to quality care led her to establish MAC Legacy, a consulting firm specializing in coding, medical audit review, customized regulatory compliance tools, education and other crucial services that empower healthcare providers nationwide.
MAC Legacy continues to be a trusted resource for healthcare agencies seeking expertise and support in navigating regulatory challenges and optimizing operational efficiencies. Committed to excellence and innovation, MAC Legacy stands at the forefront of the industry, offering tailored solutions and unwavering support to its clients.
“
Never Hire Your Friends” will resonate with anyone navigating the challenges and rewards of relationships and leadership. Whether you’re a seasoned executive or just starting out, Marcylle will tell you to never hire your friends unless you want a fuller, richer, happier, and an even more successful company. This book will give you and inside look to her experience of building successful companies based on friendship, laughter, joy, and common values. She shows how Friendship Management can create a happier, more engaged, and more profitable workforce that honors each other and the customers. You will learn how to challenge the status quo and become a disrupter who leads with vulnerability, honesty, integrity, and humility. You will discover how to build a community of friendship in the workplace and enjoy going to work with the people you love. This book will guide you with real world examples from the woman who has been practicing Friendship Management for decades.
“
Never Hire Your Friends”, by Marcylle Combs is available for purchase on Amazon. For more information about Marcylle Combs and MAC Legacy, visit www.askmaclegacy.com
About Marcylle Combs
Marcylle Combs, owner of MAC Legacy, is also a speaker, author and podcast host whose passion is to encourage and inspire humans to reach their full potential. She is a respected figure in the healthcare industry, renowned for her pioneering work in home health and hospice services. With over three decades of experience, Combs has dedicated her career to improving patient care and supporting healthcare agencies nationwide. Her journey from agency owner to consultant has shaped her profound understanding of the industry’s challenges and opportunities.
About MAC Legacy
MAC Legacy is a leading consulting firm specializing in home health and hospice services. Founded by Marcylle Combs, MAC Legacy offers comprehensive solutions including coding, Plan of Care review, OASIS & PDGM support, and consulting services. With a commitment to excellence and client-focused innovation, MAC Legacy continues to empower healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care and achieve operational excellence.
Contact:
Kati Hale – 800.213.4732 – [email protected] – www.askmaclegacy.com
MAC Legacy 2800 Shoreline Drive, Suite 370, Denton, Texas 76210
04/09/2025