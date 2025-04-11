Right At Home Kicks Off 2025 With Strong Franchise Growth 

Right at Home finished Q1 with 12 franchise territory transactions, including five new franchises and seven resales, signaling a robust start to 2025 while maintaining 2024’s robust momentum.

While franchise growth continues across the country, Right at Home is adopting a geo-targeted strategy in 2025, focusing on Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and North Carolina – regions with high demand and availability. The organization has also identified Johnstown, Pennsylvania, as a key location, opening two new franchises there to meet the increasing demand for quality in-home care services in the area.

“We’re coming off a strong 2024, so 2025 has big shoes to fill,” Jen Chaney, vice president of franchise development, said in a statement. “We had a specific franchise development goal for 2024, and we exceeded it by quite a bit. That means we essentially reset everything on Jan. 1. Q1 was all about starting fresh, setting new goals and getting back to work.”

Advertisement

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Right at Home provides in-home companionship, personal care and support to seniors and adults with disabilities seeking to live independently through more than 750 locations across the U.S. and five other countries.

In 2024, Right at Home awarded 37 new franchises and opened 27 new locations.

“As we continue to grow, we prioritize markets such as Johnstown that align with our mission and present opportunities for meaningful impact,” Chaney said. “We seek passionate entrepreneurs who desire to make a difference in their communities while benefiting from a proven business model and an extensive support system.”

Advertisement

Right at Home started 2025 off with new franchise owners and additional investment from existing owners. In Q1, the franchise owners expanded to seven additional locations.

The organization has also introduced new innovations to support franchisees. In Q1, the brand initiated a phased launch of a new customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to enhance client and caregiver tracking, streamline daily operations and foster long-term growth opportunities.

“Our new CRM platform is a significant initiative,” Chaney stated. “We’ve already implemented it internally and are now executing a phased rollout to our franchisees. It will streamline operations, enhance client and caregiver tracking, and ultimately contribute to better performance and growth.”

Franchisee support remained a top priority for Right at Home in Q1. The company leverages coaching calls, site visits and four comprehensive “Resident Week” training sessions at the brand’s headquarters to provide hands-on support for franchisees at all stages. Additionally, 14 performance groups, small peer cohorts that meet regularly, gathered to collaborate and problem-solve together.

“Our goal is to provide franchisees with the resources they need to build sustainable and successful businesses,” Mallory Hoskinson, senior director of growth and engagement, said in a statement. “From helping them generate leads to offering ongoing strategic support, we’re committed to empowering their success.”