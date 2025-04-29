The ‘Dusty Binder’ Doesn’t Cut It: What Providers Need To Know About Navigating The Survey Process

This article is a part of your HHCN+ Membership

When it comes to unexpected surveys from federal and state regulators, a home health agency’s lack of preparedness can severely undercut the business.

To cope with surprise surveys, providers should have comprehensive preparation protocols in place, industry experts told Home Health Care News, including a designated survey response representative, meticulously maintained documentation and ongoing quality assurance programs.

Broadly, the purpose of these surveys is to examine an agency’s ability to follow regulatory requirements and to ensure that home health services are being delivered.

Home health providers typically encounter three types of surveys. This includes the initial certification survey, when an agency first wants to establish itself and participate in the Medicare program, the recertification survey, which takes place 36 months after the standard survey and a change of ownership survey.

Experienced home-based care providers typically know to expect these types of surveys. The surveys that pose increased challenges are those that providers don’t expect, Lynn Smith, senior manager of compliance and regulatory at SimiTree, explained.

“The ones we obviously don’t want to see would be a complaint survey,” she told Home Health Care News. “If someone within the agency, or a patient, client, or family member has some sort of complaint about the agency … they may contact the Department of Health, or an accrediting body.”

After a complaint is triggered, the Department of Health, or the surveying accrediting body, determines whether the agency warrants a visit. Surveying accrediting bodies include organizations like The Joint Commission, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care and the Community Health Accreditation Program.

“They’ll come and they don’t give you a lot of information, but you’ll find that they want certain records,” Smith said. “[These visits] can last a day, or much more. There’s really not a set time frame for something like that.”

Along with complaint surveys, providers should keep extended surveys top of mind, Smith said. Extended surveys occur when a condition level deficiency is found during the standard survey. This means the surveyor determined that the agency was not compliant with all or part of the Medicare Conditions of Participation.

In these instances, the surveyor typically returns within 45 days for an on-site visit, though Smith noted that providers should be ready in 30 days.

Navigating the survey process

There are several best practices that home health leaders can employ to ensure that their agency is prepared for the survey process, but one of the easiest is being present when the surveyor arrives.

“It seems simple, but what happens a lot of time is that a home health agency may list incorrect hours of operations on the state license application or Medicare application,” Stephen Angelette, a health care attorney at law firm Polsinelli, told HHCN. “The other thing that happens, fairly frequently, is that the agency puts the wrong address, or the wrong suite, or moves without notifying the state agency or Medicare.”

If a surveyor arrives during the hours of operation and no one is present, it reflects poorly on the agency. It could also be the beginning of the agency’s license or Medicare enrollment being revoked, according to Angelette.

Home health agencies should also designate a person to speak to the surveyor on behalf of the organization. The designated person is typically the administrator, but the company’s structure should be taken into consideration when assigning this role.

“There may be an administrator, or maybe a regional director, or others who are involved in overseeing the region and that may have insight they want to provide to the surveyors,” Angelette said. “Sometimes people just start to talk and answer questions without having a full understanding of the agency, its branches, or how policy and procedures are implemented. You want to have that single voice, a person who really understands the holistic operation of the agency.”

Once the agency appoints a designated speaker, the next step is to ensure that the relevant documentation is in order and up to date.

“You don’t want those to be in a dusty binder you’re pulling off the shelf that was prepared by a consultant, or a lawyer, years ago and clearly haven’t really been touched,” Angelette said.

Similarly, Smith agreed that an outdated binder isn’t enough to keep relevant documentation in order. Providers need to implement a quality assurance (QA) program.

“You need to have a QA program in place where you’re doing QAPI, data collection, reviewing records,” she said. “This should be just an ongoing survey readiness process.”

Additionally, providers should schedule recurring quarterly meetings focused on survey preparedness, as well as educating staff about the process.

Providers can even hire companies, like SimiTree, to conduct a mock survey that simulates the process in an effort to set providers up for success.

Indeed, Mary Carr — vice president for regulatory affairs at the National Alliance for Care at Home — also stressed the importance of hiring outside consultants to help fill knowledge gaps.

“It’s not unusual to hire a consultant to help you through this,” she told HHCN. “Most of them have been around for a long time, and they know what they’re doing. They know what to look for. They know how to teach you. If they’re not quite sure how to do this, if they’re not sure they’re in compliance, getting an objective opinion is a very good idea.”

At the state level, providers that are ultimately found not compliant could face consequences such as sanctions which require a plan of correction from the organization, fines, suspension or even the termination of their license.

At the federal level, providers could face the suspension of their Medicare enrollment or civil monetary penalties.

Ultimately, providers that can identify their deficiencies will have the easiest time navigating the survey process.

“Once you’re looking at these deficiencies, that gives you a place to start,” Smith said.

Providers should approach survey preparation as a regular part of its operating practices, Carr said.

“Agencies get tripped up because they don’t make this as part of their standard operating practice,” Carr said.