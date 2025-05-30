Alliance Appoints New Leaders, HarmonyCares Expands Its C-Suite

The National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) has announced the addition of two new leadership roles to its advocacy team.

The organization appointed Hillary Loeffler its vice president of policy and regulatory affairs. She comes to the Alliance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), where she served as a senior advisor in the Office of Legislation.

“After two decades of advancing our American health care system through direct service at CMS and other legislative and regulatory bodies, I am energized by the opportunity to join a powerful membership association that fights for what I know is high-quality care, delivering value to both patients and families as well as our health care system,” Loeffler said in a statement.

Alex Hartzman joined the Alliance as its first vice president of research and analytics. He previously led critical analyses of the home health Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) and a value of hospice study. Hartzman also served as the director of analytics for NORC Health Care Strategy at the University of Chicago.

“I am honored to join the Alliance team and support the essential work of hospice, home health, home care and palliative care providers,” Hartzman said. “There is an increasing need for high-quality data that highlights the value of care at home within our health care system. I look forward to bridging that gap to advance high-quality, high-value care on behalf of the Alliance and its members.”

Hartzman joined the Alliance in late April, and Loeffler began on May 19.

“We are proud to welcome two of the top talents in the care-at-home community to the Alliance advocacy team,” Scott Levy, Alliance’s chief government affairs officer, said. “With Hillary’s strategic vision and Alex’s data-driven insights, we are better equipped than ever to lead the care-at-home industry in advancing public policy that promotes quality and expands access to care.”

Home Helpers Home Care names new VPs

Clay McKee and Bobby Kelley have been appointed as vice presidents of franchise development at Home Helpers Home Care. They are charged with leading the company’s strategic initiatives to expand its presence nationwide.

“Being part of a company with a strong mission and significant growth potential excites me,” McKee said in a statement. “Bobby and I are not just focused on awarding franchises; we’re also exploring new opportunities and finding innovative ways to expand Home Helpers.”

CEO Emma Dickinson noted that McKee and Kelley have played a crucial role in the organization’s growth.

“Their well-deserved promotions reflect their commitment to our mission and the ongoing success of our world-class franchise community,” Dickinson stated.

Founded in 1997, Home Helpers Home Care is a nationwide in-home care franchise providing services for seniors and others in over 1,500 communities across 40 states.

HarmonyCares expands leadership team

HarmonyCares has announced several new leadership appointments as the company expands its risk-based, in-home primary care delivery model.

Heidi Johnson has joined HarmonyCares as its chief people officer. She brings over 20 years of experience in leading human resources teams, with a focus on talent acquisition and management, as well as serving in HR business partner roles.

The company appointed Brooks Newman as its chief legal officer. He has more than two decades of experience in developing innovative care models for public and private partnerships. Most recently, he served as the chief Medicare and Medicaid compliance officer at a publicly traded national health plan.

HarmonyCares also named Dan Santmyer its chief actuarial officer. He has over 30 years of actuarial experience, specializing in managing risk for health payers and providers.

Additionally, Shannon Adams, former senior vice president of patient acquisition and experience, has been promoted to chief experience officer. In this new role, Adams will be responsible for driving company growth through strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the experiences of both patients and employees.

“We’re rapidly growing and are currently on track to deliver our value-based in-home care model to even more chronically homebound seniors and other Medicare-eligible beneficiaries this year,” HarmonyCares CEO Matt Chance said in a statement. “Each of these leaders brings deep expertise, fresh perspective and a shared commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care to those who need it most. Their collective contributions will be crucial in ensuring we have the right people and processes to support sustainable long-term growth.”

Based in Troy, Michigan, HarmonyCares offers in-home primary care services in 14 states and employs over 200 primary care providers.

Homecare Pro adds consulting firm CEO as advisor

Homecare Pro has named Kristen Duell, CEO of Momentum Healthcare & Technology Consulting, as an advisor. In her new role, Duell will help shape the company’s product strategy to alleviate administrative burdens while focusing on growth and care delivery.

Momentum Healthcare & Technology Consulting, located in Tampa, Florida, supports home-based care agencies and partners in optimizing their operations, enhancing marketing strategies and implementing solutions for technology adoption and optimization to drive sustainable growth.

“Homecare Pro’s technology is purpose-built to remove the administrative obstacles that home care agencies face daily,” Duell stated. “By streamlining compliance, reducing costs and improving workforce management, Homecare Pro enables home care teams to focus on what matters—caregivers and clients. I’m excited to help further [its] mission to drive meaningful impact across the industry.”

Seattle-based Homecare Pro is a technology platform for home care that emphasizes caregiver onboarding, credentialing and human resource compliance.

Frederick Health appoints new CEO

Frederick Health, a Maryland health system, has appointed Dr. Cheryl Cioffi as its new president and CEO, effective July 1. Cioffi, who has nearly 30 years of health care leadership experience, most recently served as Frederick Health’s chief administrative officer.

In her role as president and CEO, Cioffi will focus on enhancing patient care, strengthening community partnerships, ensuring financial stability and advancing innovation and growth. Current President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl is set to retire on Oct. 31.

“Cheryl is the right leader to guide Frederick Health into the future,” Daryl Boffman, vice chairman of the board and chair of Frederick’s executive transition committee said in a statement. “[She] has the strategic vision, operational expertise and leadership experience that make her the ideal choice for this role.”

Frederick Health offers a range of health care services to residents of Frederick County, Maryland, including those provided through Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care and Frederick Health Hospice.

Northwell Health names new CEO

Michael J. Dowling, who has served as president and CEO of Northwell Health for over 23 years, will step down, effective Oct. 1. He will transition to the role of CEO emeritus, where he will serve as an advisor.

Dr. John D’Angelo, current vice president of Northwell’s central region, will succeed Dowling. D’Angelo has been with the health system for over 25 years, initially serving as an emergency medicine physician before moving into systemwide leadership.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead Northwell through a time of unprecedented growth and clinical transformation, which has allowed our team members to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the tens of millions of patients and families we have cared for over the last 25 years,” Dowling said in a statement. “I look forward to partnering with Dr. D’Angelo in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition into what will be an exciting new chapter in Northwell’s 33-year history.”

As president of the system’s central region, D’Angelo oversees a network that serves 2.8 million residents in western Nassau County and Queens, New York. This network includes six hospitals, over 270 ambulatory practice locations and a team of 24,000 employees. Previously, he served as the senior vice president of emergency medicine services, managing 18 emergency departments and a network of more than 60 urgent care centers.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to succeed Michael Dowling as the president and CEO of Northwell,” D’Angelo said. “I am committed to building on his legacy and vision that transformed Northwell from a Long Island-based health system into a regional and national leader in health care.”

Northwell is the largest not-for-profit health system in the Northeast, serving residents of New York and Connecticut through 28 hospitals, over 1,000 outpatient facilities, 22,000 nurses and more than 20,000 physicians.