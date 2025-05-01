Alliance Homecare Taps New CRO, Always Best Care Hires VP Of Franchise Development

Several notable home-based care organizations have announced key leadership appointments aimed at driving growth and innovation.

Alliance Homecare appoints new CRO

Alliance Homecare appointed Kaci Scheuler as chief revenue officer. Scheuler will lead the company’s revenue-generating initiatives, including business development, sales strategy and market expansion. Scheuler is also tasked with driving the continued growth of TrustHouse, Alliance Homecare’s concierge division designed to help families plan for complex health care needs.

“Kaci is joining us at a pivotal moment as we scale Alliance Homecare and TrustHouse to meet the rising demand for premier home health care,” CEO Joseph Verdirame said in a statement. “Her ability to drive high-value growth, elevate customer experiences and build strategic partnerships makes her the perfect leader to accelerate our expansion into elite markets.”

Founded in 2006, Alliance Homecare provides private in-home health care services in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Previously, Scheuler served as the global head of sales for Summer Discovery. In this pre-college enrichment program, she led multi-brand B2B and B2C growth strategies and managed a global team of sales professionals.

Always Best Care Senior Services names Hillman VP of franchise development

Todd Hillman has been appointed Always Best Care Senior Services’ vice president of franchise development to lead the company’s expansion efforts across key U.S. markets.

In this new role, he will focus on targeting new markets, optimizing franchisee recruitment efforts and strengthening relationships with brokers and consultants to drive continued growth.

“Our franchise system has experienced tremendous expansion over the past few years and we are confident that Todd’s leadership will help propel us even further,” Always Best Care President and CEO Jake Brown said in a statement. “His deep expertise in franchise development, combined with his understanding of the importance of senior care, makes him the perfect fit to lead our next phase of growth. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to the impact he will make.”

Always Best Care Senior Services, based in Roseville, California, has assisted seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 28 years and provides thousands of hours of care every year through its network of 225 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Hillman was previously a franchise owner, giving him first-hand experience of operating a franchise successfully. Since then, he has held franchise development leadership roles at Massage Envy, Hammer & Nails Grooming, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade and Central Bank.

“Joining Always Best Care is an incredible opportunity to be part of a mission-driven brand that is making a real difference in communities across the country,” Hillman said. “Senior Care is one of the most recession-resistant and essential industries, and the demand for in-home care services continues to grow as our population ages. I look forward to working with the team to attract passionate franchisees who are eager to make a meaningful impact while building successful businesses.”

Owens promoted to VP of sales for home health at Traditions Health

Traditions Health has promoted William Owens, previously a regional sales director, to vice president of sales for home health. In his new role, Owens will oversee Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, and is charged with expanding the organization’s role in the market.

“William’s dedication and leadership have played an important role in our growth, and I’m confident he will continue to excel in this new position,” Kim Baldwin, chief growth officer, said in a statement.

Traditions Health, headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, provides home health, hospice and palliative care services across 18 states.

Owens joined Traditions Health in April 2022 as the regional director of sales, overseeing sales operations and strategic growth initiatives for home health branches in Texas. He previously served as the director of business development for Silverado, a provider of memory care and hospice services headquartered in Irvine, California.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to provide senior sales leadership to Traditions Health,” Owens said in a statement. “I am committed to applying my diverse experiences to continue to support our mission to deliver high-quality skilled home health care to all those who can benefit from our services.

Bayada leader leaves company, launches new business

Rohit Shetty, the director of automation services at Bayada, has left the company to launch a new enterprise called AutoMynd.

“I transitioned out of my role at Bayada Home Health Care, closing a meaningful chapter in my personal journey,” Shetty said on LinkedIn. “Leading the automation office was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Experiencing firsthand what meaningful impact looks like inspired me to build AutoMynd, a company dedicated to solving challenges in home-based care with a mission grounded in reality and a focus on execution.”

AutoMynd, located in Reston, Virginia, offers a comprehensive AI documentation solution specifically designed for home-based care clinicians and caregivers.

UHG names new Optum CEO

UnitedHealth Group (UHG) (NYSE: UNH) announced that it appointed a new CEO to its services arm.

Current Optum Rx CEO, Dr. Patrick Conway, will now lead Optum as CEO. Dr. Conway has previously held other senior leadership roles at Optum Rx and UHGs health care delivery segment, Optum Health. Additionally, he spent several years as CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Heather Cianfrocco, the current CEO of Optum, has been appointed as UHG’s executive vice president of governance, compliance and information security. Cianfrocco has held senior leadership roles across UHG and Optum and has practiced law for over a decade.

Conway and Cianfrocco will assume their new positions on May 6.

Interim HealthCare appoints Chapuran as general counsel

Interim HealthCare Inc. has appointed Jeff Chapuran as general counsel.

“Jeff’s expertise will greatly benefit Interim HealthCare, driving our mission and strengthening our operational foundation,” CEO Rexanno Domico said in a statement. “His ability to navigate complex regulatory environments makes him well-suited to guide our legal strategy and ensure continued excellence.”

Sunrise, Florida-based Interim HealthCare operates over 330 franchise locations across the U.S. and offers home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and medical staffing services. Its franchises provide 25 million hours of home care to 190,000 individuals each year.

Chapuran previously served as associate general counsel at BrightSpring Health Services, where he was responsible for labor and employment matters, as well as general litigation.

“I am excited to join Interim HealthCare and help maintain its status as a leader in the home health industry,” Chapuran said. “Interim’s mission to provide personalized, quality care to meet the unique needs of people across the country resonates with me, and I am looking forward to using my experience and knowledge to contribute to the company’s success.”

Center for Caregiver Advancement announces new chief program officer

The Center for Caregiver Advancement (CCA) has announced Sabrina Ullah as its new chief program officer. “We are happy to welcome Sabrina aboard to help us grow and build upon the caregiver training programs we offer at the Center for Caregiver Advancement,” CCA President and CEO Corinne Eldridge said in a statement. “We are proud that CCA has trained 35,000 caregivers since 2000, and believe that Ullah’s expertise in program development can help us multiply those numbers exponentially to ensure that we are building and growing a caregiving workforce to serve more Californians with the skilled and compassionate care they need.”

Ullah previously held leadership roles in health care organizations, supporting behavioral health programs and community services across Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and Ventura Counties.

“I’m excited to join the Center for Career Advancement as chief program officer,” Ullah said. “This role offers a unique opportunity to help advance the caregiving workforce through impactful training and development, furthering CCA’s mission to support and empower caregivers. I look forward to collaborating with this incredible team to make a lasting impact.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CCA provides free training to California-based caregivers.