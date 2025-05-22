Axle Health Raises $10M To Accelerate AI Home-Based Care Tech Development

Axle Health, a home health care technology company, has secured $10 million in Series A funding.

Venture firms F-Prime, Y Combinator, Pear VC and Lightbank led the round. Axle plans to use the funds to enhance Axle’s AI-powered scheduling and routing algorithms, develop generative AI solutions for patient engagement and expand its engineering and operations teams.

“The health care industry is undergoing a significant shift toward home-based care, driven by changing patient preferences, value-based care initiatives and advancements in remote monitoring technologies,” Axle Health CEO Adam Stansell said in a statement. “With this investment, we are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for home health care by equipping providers with the technological infrastructure necessary for efficient operations.”

Founded in 2020 and based in Los Angeles, Axle Health’s AI software aims to help health health agencies deploy clinicians for in-home visits efficiently in pursuit of improved patient outcomes and reduced operational costs. In 2024, the company raised $4.2 million in a seed funding round led by Pear VC and TRAC VC.

Axle’s platform, developed by a team with experience from Uber Technologies, analyzes data points such as traffic patterns, provider credentials, patient needs and geographic factors to improve routing and identify potential challenges.

The technology allows providers to automatically match patients with clinicians, adapt to cancellations or delays, reroute workers in real-time and reduce manual scheduling by approximately 70%, according to the company’s website. Patients receive automated reminders and estimated arrival times via text or phone call and can confirm appointments or leave feedback using the platform.

“Caring for patients at home amid constrained clinical resources and administrative complexity is a challenge I have encountered firsthand,” Julia McDowell, a venture partner at F-Prime, said. “Axle is tackling urgent issues faced by in-home providers daily.”