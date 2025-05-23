Dealbook: Help At Home Acquires Home Care Now of Central Florida, Seniors Helping Seniors Expands

Help at Home announced its acquisition of Home Care Now of Central Florida.

This acquisition follows the company’s purchase of Caregiver Services Inc. and expands its presence in Florida. Help at Home now operates in every county in Florida.

“We welcome Home Care Now of Central Florida teams, caregivers, payers and partners to Help at Home,” Glen Golemi, Florida’s regional leader, said in a statement. “We currently service 1.5 million hours of care annually to Floridians. We’re looking forward to the ability to provide home care services for more vulnerable populations throughout the state.”

Help at Home, based in Chicago, offers home care services at over 200 locations across 11 states, serving 70,000 clients.

The Home Care Now of Central Florida brand will transition to the Help at Home brand. Home Care Now will continue to operate its Tampa and Clearwater locations.

Seniors Helping Seniors has announced the opening of franchises in Florida and Texas.

Lorenzo and Kiara Dickens, a local husband-and-wife team, own the new location in Florida’s South Hillsborough County, serving Riverview, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma and Valrico.

Kiara is a registered nurse and the former director of operations for a Medicare Advantage program. Lorenzo is a pharmacist based in a hospital.

“Seniors Helping Seniors provides us with the opportunity to support aging adults in a meaningful way while also giving older workers a purposeful role in the community,” Lorenzo Dickens said in a statement.

Chi Hong Shen opened a San Antonio location serving the downtown, east and west areas of the city. Shen has 26 years of experience in the engineering and pharmaceutical fields and said he learned the value of in-home care while caring for his father, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“I was fortunate that my father had the resources to receive quality care, and that gave me the chance to be present as a son during a difficult time,” Shen said. “Now, I want to give other families that same peace of mind and create jobs for seniors who want to keep making a difference in the lives of others.”

Seniors Helping Seniors operates in 400 territories across the nation, with over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. The company’s business model involves hiring active seniors to care for their less active peers.

CareBuilders expands in New Jersey

CareBuilders at Home has opened its newest franchise location in West Essex, New Jersey.

Local entrepreneur Kiran Mulgund said she saw an opportunity to help the senior population in her hometown, where over 17% of residents are aged 65 and older. She is particularly focused on West Essex’s South and East Asian communities, aiming to provide home health aides who speak the preferred languages of their clients.

“Since few home care agencies are addressing this need, I see it as a meaningful niche where we can truly make a difference,” Mulgund said in a statement.

Mugland holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was recently appointed to the board of the Montclair Inn, an independent living facility in Montclair that offers affordable housing for seniors.

CareBuilders at Home is a national provider of non-medical, in-home care services for seniors and individuals needing assistance with daily living tasks. The agency provides personal care, companionship, specialized care and virtual caregiver services across 13 states, with plans to open additional locations soon.

Griswold opens franchise in Yorba Linda

Franchise owners Rochelle and Ryan Zapanta have opened a Griswold location that provides home care services to residents of Yorba Linda, California.

This marks the couple’s first business venture, and they report that they chose the brand because of its mission and values. They plan to expand into additional territories in the future.

Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based Griswold, founded in 1982, offers companion care, home services, and personal and respite care through 196 locations in 31 states. Among the company’s priorities is supporting veterans, including through a partnership with Patriot Angels.