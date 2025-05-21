Dementia Care Drives $340B Unpaid Caregiver Crisis

Almost half of U.S. states, 48%, are on the verge of an unpaid “family caregiving emergency.”

That’s one of the key takeaways from a recent study from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, which found that dementia cases drove the high levels of unpaid caregiving labor.

The study is part of a research series focused on family, or informal, caregivers. As part of the study, researchers examined how factors, such as differing demographics, health care infrastructures and economic conditions, affect unpaid family caregivers.

Researchers found that dementia care accounts for over $340 billion of labor.

“This new analysis found that even a 10% increase in dementia care hours would add another $62 billion in unpaid labor nationwide, highlighting that state legislators need to consider the growing demand for caregiving as dementia diagnoses rise,” researchers wrote in a statement.

States that have more rural communities are facing even greater challenges related to caregiving. The study examined 32 states with predominantly rural populations. In those states, family caregivers accounted for over $375 billion in labor. Plus, the health worker shortage in those states make it difficult for families to receive additional care support.

Overall, the study found that there are a number of states where the value of labor produced by unpaid family caregivers surpassed notable industries in those markets.

Source: Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.

In Florida, which researchers categorized as a “critical” state, the caregiver valuation was $60.6 billion. This means the value of unpaid caregiver labor in the state has surpassed the economic impact of Walt Disney World Resort, according to the study.

The study also found that California, which researchers categorized as “high-risk”, had a caregiving valuation of $122.3 billion. This puts it ahead of the state’s $59 billion agriculture industry.

Texas is another state that researchers categorized as “high-risk.” The state had a $62.4 billion caregiver valuation. This is more than four times the size of Texas’ $15.5 billion cattle industry.

Ultimately, researchers recommended increased partnerships between state and federal policymakers to enhance support for family caregivers.

“To bring about meaningful changes that ease the daily challenges of family caregivers, state and federal policymakers need to collaborate with one another,” researchers wrote in the study. “By working together, policymakers can ensure that family caregivers receive the recognition and support they need and deserve.”