Former CenterWell Home Health CEO Susan Benoit Now With Gentiva

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has confirmed that Susan Benoit, the former president and CEO of CenterWell Home Health, has transitioned to a role at Gentiva.

Benoit currently serves as senior vice president of business development for Gentiva’s hospice division. Benoit has been at Gentiva since the summer of 2024, according to a company spokesperson.

Humana hasn’t appointed a new executive to take over Benoit’s role at CenterWell Home Health. A Humana spokesperson confirmed that the division remains under the purview of Kirk Allen, president of Humana Home Solutions. The company declined requests from Home Health Care News to comment further.

Advertisement

Benoit was named president of Kindred at Home in 2013, which Humana first acquired a portion of in 2018. In 2021, Humana acquired the remaining 60% of Kindred at Home.

Before joining Kindred at Home, Benoit was regional vice president of sales at the Adecco Group.

Humana is one of the largest insurers in the country, with nearly six million Medicare Advantage members in its health plans. CenterWell is Humana’s provider services arm, which includes home health, pharmacy and primary care.

Advertisement

Atlanta-based Gentiva Health Services provides home health, hospice and palliative services across 38 states with more than 15,000 employees.

Humana owns a 40% minority stake in Gentiva. The company was first formed when Humana purchased Kindred at Home. Humana kept the home health assets and divested the personal care and hospice assets to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. David Causby, the former CEO of Kindred at Home, currently serves as CEO of Gentiva.

In 2022, Humana rebranded Kindred at Home as CenterWell Home Health. The move was part of an effort to brand all of Humana’s health care services offerings under the name CenterWell.

Like other so-called “payviders,” Humana has pursued placing home health within an integrated care and payment model, supported by the company’s diversified offerings.

“Humana is in a unique position, because of the investments that it has made, to measure and prove out the impact [of this approach], and to do it in a way that represents home health, MA [Medicare Advantage] and physician practices,” Allen told HHCN in Sept. 2024.