HomeCentris Healthcare Acquires Family First Healthcare; Scan Group Takes Full Ownership Of myPlace Health

Leading home-based care providers announced new partnerships and strategic expansions this month in an effort to efficiently and cost-effectively provide care for the growing aging population in the U.S.

HomeCentris Healthcare acquires Family First Healthcare

HomeCentris Healthcare has acquired Family First Home Healthcare. The deal closed on April 3, and HomeCentris has begun integrating the newly acquired company’s staff and operations into its systems.

Family First, based in Philadelphia, offers non-medical personal care services to Medicaid and privately insured clients. HomeCentris expects to maintain Family First’s successful operations while adding resources, technology and operational expertise to enhance its capabilities.

“The addition of Family First allows HomeCentris to build on our mission of keeping clients safe and independent in their homes,” CEO Matthew Auman said in a statement. “Philadelphia is an important market for us, and this acquisition strengthens our foothold in the market to begin offering our HomeCentris 360 model of home care, skilled home health and mobile primary care.”

Owings Mills-based HomeCentris is Maryland’s largest Medicaid home care provider, with six locations throughout the state. It also operates personal care agencies in Fairfax, Virginia, as well as in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and York, Pennsylvania. The company offers skilled home health services in Maryland and Virginia. With this acquisition, HomeCentris expands its geographic reach into Pennsylvania and strengthens its ability to serve managed care and hospital partners across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Bayada partners with Cubhub to streamline authorization-based home care

Bayada Home Health Care has chosen Cubhub as its exclusive electronic medical record platform, aiming to streamline operations and improve care delivery across its extensive network.

The implementation will enable Bayada to consolidate multiple software systems into a single solution.

Cubhub employs a mobile-first platform designed to support Medicaid care providers.

“We chose Cubhub because they understand where care is going and what it takes to get there,” Bayada CEO David Baiada said in a statement. “Their platform supports the complexity of Medicaid care with the simplicity and efficiency our teams need to stay focused on what matters most. We’re looking five to ten years ahead, and Cubhub is the kind of partner we need to help us realize our vision.

Bayada is the largest independent nonprofit home health care provider in the nation, operating over 370 locations across the U.S. and in six countries.

Cubhub, based in Fort Worth, Texas, provides software solutions tailored for Medicaid-based home health care agencies.

Right at Home expands with new locations in two states

Right at Home has announced the opening of new locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The brand announced plans to open a new location in State College, Pennsylvania, and three locations in the Cleveland, Ohio, area to meet the growing demand for quality in-home care services.

“As we continue to grow, we’re prioritizing markets like State College and Cleveland that align with our mission and offer potential for meaningful impact,” Jennifer Chaney, vice president of franchise development, said in a statement. “We’re looking for passionate entrepreneurs who want to make a difference in their communities while benefiting from a proven business model and an extensive support system.”

Both State College and Cleveland offer numerous opportunities for in-home care services, with a combined senior population of approximately 217,982 individuals aged 65 and older who require such services, according to Right at Home. Right at Home already has a strong presence in these states, with 25 locations in Pennsylvania and four in Cleveland.

The company also opened two new franchise locations in Akron, Ohio, and three in Dayton, Ohio.

In 2024, Right at Home awarded 37 new franchises and opened 27 locations, surpassing its annual growth goals. The home care company currently operates over 750 locations across the U.S. and in five other countries.

Villi expands to Maryland

Villi, an in-home services company currently operating in Texas, is now expanding into Maryland.

“Villi provides support for adults of all ages who occasionally need help managing life at home,” Mary Meeker, national director, said in a statement. “Our companions are trusted employees who are passionate about what they do and help ease the responsibilities that so many of us have. Villi was founded on the premise that we can all benefit from a little bit of help, and we provide that assistance with heart and compassion.”

Villi was founded in June 2024 in Texas and serves the greater Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston communities. The company assists with light housekeeping, meal preparation, pet care, transportation and companionship. Villi is part of the Maxim Healthcare Services portfolio.

The company will now also serve into Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties

“This expansion is only the beginning for Villi,” Meeker said. “We continue to look at additional cities and states where our services could help more people live life on their own terms.”

Scan Group takes ownership of myPlace Health

Scan Group, a not-for-profit health care company that operates SCAN Health Plan, has fully acquired myPlace Health, a Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provider for vulnerable older adults.

“By fully bringing myPlace Health into Scan’s family of companies, we’re asserting our belief that PACE is one of the most effective models for delivering holistic, comprehensive care to older adults with the most complex health care needs,” Scan Group President and CEO Sachin H. Jain said in a statement. “This acquisition allows us to expand our impact and continue delivering on our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”

myPlace launched in 2021 in collaboration with Scan Group and Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA) to bring the PACE to underserved adults in Los Angeles. Scan took over full leadership of myPlace Health after acquiring CCA’s equity interest in early 2025.

myPlace provides care to older adults who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid or just Medicaid. The provider opened its first PACE in early 2024 and is set to open a second location this summer.

“myPlace was founded to address a critical gap in care for dually eligible seniors, and Scan’s full acquisition represents the next chapter in that mission,” Rona Li, Scan Group’s chief development officer, said. “We are proud to strengthen our investment in PACE as part of our broader strategy to create a dignified health care experience for seniors and their families in the communities we serve.”

Scan Group’s Medicare Advantage (MA) health plan, Scan Health Plan, serves over 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Founded in 2020, the company operates four medical groups: Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health. Its affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members.

Center for Elders’ Independence expands with three new PACE centers

Oakland, California-based Center for Elders’ Independence (CEI) is launching three new Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) centers, nearly tripling the company’s capacity.

Starting in May, the new PACE centers will provide community-based care to over 3,200 older adults across Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

“We are thrilled to bring our mission to more seniors across the East Bay,” CEO Maria Zamora said in a statement. “These new PACE centers will provide life-changing care that allows older adults to live safely and independently in their homes, surrounded by community and supported by an expert team. Our mission is to empower seniors to live fulfilling lives on their terms.”

CEI’s PACE model offers comprehensive health care and social services, including primary care, meals, physical therapy and transportation.

Celery secures $9 million in funding

Celery, an AI-powered financial oversight platform, announced it has raised $6.25 million in seed funding, bringing the company’s total raise to $9 million.

The round was led by Team8 Capital, with participation from Verissimo Ventures, Centre Street Partners, 97212 Ventures and additional strategic investors.

Founded in 2023, Celery is based in Tel Aviv, Israel and works with dozens of U.S. health care organizations, including Ultimate Care NY, a home-based service provider. The company’s software is designed to replace manual audits to identify fraud and compliance risks.

The company plans to use the new capital to expand Celery’s go-to-market operations, accelerate product development and launch new audit agents.

“Finance leaders are being asked to do more with less,” CEO and Co-Founder Yuval Brot said in a statement. “Yet, financial controls are still being done manually – often across massive spreadsheets and disconnected systems. We built Celery to replace this outdated workflow with real-time, automated oversight that’s accurate, fast and cost-effective.”