Humana Sees Growth In Home Health Value-Based Care Models

Humana (NYSE: HUM) is striving to close gaps in care for its members, utilizing home visits as a cornerstone of its strategy.

The company is seeing success with its members by leveraging home-based care services, while awaiting a ruling on its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“We are closing gaps in care and driving both quality and experience for our customers,” Humana CEO Jim Rechtin said during the company’s first quarter earnings call on Wednesday. “For example, through recent partnerships, we are better engaging members who don’t have a primary care provider. We are doing this by pairing in-person home visits with virtual health. We expect this work will close gaps in care by 25% year over year.”

Humana is one of the largest insurers in the country, with nearly six million Medicare Advantage (MA) members in its health plans. CenterWell is Humana’s provider services arm, which includes home health, pharmacy and primary care.

Regarding CenterWell, Humana reported seeing robust patient and membership growth in primary care and Medicaid, as well as continued growth in its value-based models in home health.

Additionally, the interaction between CenterWell’s pharmacy and home health segments is contributing to improved health outcomes, according to George Renaudin, president of Humana’s insurance segment.

“For example, reduced ER visits, better care and all sorts of medical adherence measures, better care as far as screenings go, and frankly, just more interactions with the patient and our member, which is all very positive,” he said during the call.

During the call, Rechtin also explained that there had been no update on its litigation related to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) 2026 star ratings. As of now, there has been no ruling.

Last year, Humana filed a lawsuit against the HHS and CMS over its drop in star ratings.

“I think the best way to describe where we are at this moment is that while there are still challenges to navigate, there are no surprises,” Rechtin said. “The external environment is evolving as we expected, and we are executing against the things we control.”

For Q1, Humana revenue checked in at $32.1 billion, compared to $29.6 billion during the same period in 2024.

The company’s CenterWell segment brought in $5.1 billion, compared to $4.8 billion during Q1 2024.