Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Protect Programs Critical To Home-Based Care

A newly introduced bill would aim to limit fallout from staffing cuts and regional office closures instituted by Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), some of which have concerned the home-based care community.

The Protecting Retirement and Health Benefits for Families Act, introduced by Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-New Jersey), if passed, would protect retirement and health benefits, including Medicare and Medicaid.

“My legislation makes sure that before any cuts or office closures are enacted, the Trump administration must prove to Congress that these actions won’t harm the benefits Americans rely on,” Sherrill said in a statement. “And if they do cause harm, this bill will force the Administration to undo the damage and reinstate employees. I refuse to sit by as an unelected billionaire lines his own pockets with the money that hardworking families, seniors, and veterans have rightfully earned.”

Advertisement

Specifically, the bill would require federal agencies, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration, to certify to Congress that any planned cuts to staff or regional offices will not negatively impact benefits or financial assistance to Americans.

It would also require each agency to conduct a study within one year of the bill’s passing of any enacted certifications to ensure that layoffs and closures have not reduced benefits. If a study finds a benefit has been negatively impacted, the bill would require the agency to reverse the layoff or closure.

In-home care providers and advocates have rung the alarm regarding potential cuts to CMS’ budget, suggesting that substantial cuts to its Medicaid budget would harm older adults and their care providers. Medicaid is a primary source for home-based care access.

Advertisement

Home-based care stakeholders also warned of dangers regarding the substantial job cuts to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including suggesting that it could impact the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).