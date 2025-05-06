Modivcare Eliminates 2 C-Suite Roles In Push For ‘Modernization’

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) announced Monday that it would part ways with two members of its executive leadership team and not fill their positions.

Chief Financial Officer Barb Gutierrez and Chief Information Officer Jessica Kral will depart from the company following a transition period. The company said it was confident that its current teams could support Modivcare’s growth and modernization strategy without replacements for the CFO and CIO.

“We are grateful to Barb and Jessica for their leadership, dedication and contributions to Modivcare,” CEO Heath Sampson said in a statement. “Barb played a critical role in strengthening our financial strategy and capital structure amidst ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, which Jessica’s leadership has been instrumental in the continuing modernization of the technology infrastructure that serves as the backbone of our operations. Both Barb and Jessica leave behind strong teams and we believe their efforts will have a lasting impact on the company.”

Denver-based Modivcare is a technology-enabled health care services company that provides integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payers and their members. Its value-based solutions address the social determinants of health by connecting members to essential services such as non-emergency medical transportation, personal care services and in-home monitoring solutions.

Modivcare declined Home Health Care News’ request for comment.

The exits are part of an organizational push to align the company with its modernization strategy, which Modivcare said Gutierrez and Kral laid during their time with the company.

“These decisions are part of a broader, structural shift in how we operate,” Sampson said. “We are working to flatten the organization and unlock greater speed and accountability as we embed automation, intelligent systems and financial discipline across the business.”