Nova Leap Reports ‘Slower Start’ To 2025 But Charts Positive Trend

Nova Leap Health Corp. is optimistic about moving forward in 2025, driven by its focus on M&A and the establishment of a strong growth foundation.

The company recently released its Q1 results, with first-quarter revenues exceeding $7 million, a 10.3% increase over Q1 2024 revenues. Additionally, Q1 adjusted EBITDA reached $412,947, reflecting a 20% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

“Q1 got off to a slower start than what we would have liked,” President and CEO Chris Dobbin said in a statement. “However, we are seeing a positive trend as we move through Q2. We anticipate that Nova Leap will set a record for quarterly revenues in Q2, surpassing the previous quarterly record set in Q1 2022.”

In 2022, the company reported its highest revenues in its history, achieving a 45.4% increase of $7.3 million compared to Q1 2021.

Nova Leap, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, specializes in in-home care for individuals and families, with an emphasis on supporting those with dementia. The company operates across 10 states in the U.S. and Nova Scotia, Canada.

So far in 2025, Nova Leap has made two significant acquisitions in Nova Scotia. On Jan. 20, it acquired two affiliated home care businesses for just under $1 million. This acquisition included working capital adjustments and was financed through a non-readvanceable demand loan. On May 5, Nova Leap acquired another home care business for approximately $280,000, which was fully paid for using cash on hand.

According to Dobbin, these acquisitions are part of Nova Leap’s strategic growth plan, which focuses on geographic expansion and enhancing its presence in the home care market.

“During Q1, we were focused on integrating the recent Florida and Nova Scotia expansions as well as further expansion opportunities,” Dobbin said. “Earlier this week, we announced another acquisition in Nova Scotia, which follows the one made in January. As a result of those recent acquisitions, Nova Scotia represents the fastest growing segment of our business.”

Dobbin mentioned that the company has made significant investments in its operations in the U.S. and Canada. This month, it officially opened a new office in Kentucky as part of its organic expansion.

“While we anticipate setting record quarterly revenues in the near term, we expect adjusted EBITDA to lag somewhat, given all of the investments we have been making,” he said. “However, we do anticipate that these investments will pay off significantly in the long term.”