Pennant’s Home Health Revenue Surges 37%, Eyes More M&A Post-Amedisys Deal

The Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PNTG) is not stopping its plans for growth following the announcement that the company agreed to acquire home health centers from Amedisys (Nasdaq: AMED) and UnitedHealth Group (UHG) (NYSE: UNH).

The company reported a robust acquisition pipeline in both its home health and hospice and senior living segments during its first quarter earnings call on Wednesday, where it also announced “exceptional” financial performance.

“We’re certainly excited to partner with UHG and Amedisys. We see these as high-quality assets, and it gives us an opportunity to expand in new and compelling markets,” Brent Guerisoli, CEO of Pennant, said on the call. “Beyond the UnitedHealth and Amedisys deal, we continue to evaluate a strong pipeline of acquisition opportunities in both segments.”

Eagle, Idaho-based Pennant is the parent company of independently operating home health, hospice and senior living companies, including over 120 home health and hospice agencies and 50 senior living communities. It operates across 14 states.

The company’s home health and hospice segment hauled in $159.9 million in Q1 of 2025, an increase of 37.2% over the previous year. Chief Financial Officer Lynette Walbom reported that Pennnant had sufficient funds in its revolver to execute on the UnitedHealth and Amedisys deal and remain “well within” its covenants.

Guerisoli credited the company’s emphasis on leadership as instrumental in driving Pennant’s strong organic growth and the effective integration of newly acquired companies. This combination led to strong financial and clinical outcomes for its home health and hospice division, he said.

Total home health admissions grew to 18,878 in Q1, an increase of 28.9% year-over-year. Compared to 2024, Pennant’s Medicare home health admissions rose 19.7%, and Medicare revenue per episode increased by 9.3%.

“Our home health segment continues to be a pillar of strength,” John Gochner, president and chief operating officer, said. “Strong transitions, including those at Signature and Muir Home Health, help drive this outsized growth, along with continued performance at our same-store operations.”

The announcement that Pennant agreed to acquire UnitedHealth’s and Amedisys’ assets comes four months after the company acquired certain Signature Healthcare at Home assets. Pennant reported successfully integrating Signature’s operations ahead of schedule by focusing on leadership and culture.

“We have proven countless times over many years that our model works well when applied to single-site protected acquisition, and the Signature experience is proving that it also works well at scale in multi-site and platform acquisitions,” Guerisoli said. “What is notable about our recent performance is that we achieved these tremendous results in the midst of adding 36 new operations since January 2024 across both business segments and most of our markets.”

Pennant’s Q1 total revenue amounted to $209.8 million, a 33.7% year-over-year increase. The quarter overall represented strong momentum across Pennant’s business, Guerisoli said, and pointed the company’s direction toward the upper end of its guidance for 2025.