Synergy HomeCare, Seniors Helping Seniors, CareBuilders At Home Expand Southern Footprint

Three major home care brands have announced their expansion into the southern U.S. in response to a growing demand for home-based care services in those states.

Synergy HomeCare opens first North Carolina location

Synergy HomeCare opened its first location in North Carolina, serving the Greensboro area.

Synergy HomeCare of North Guilford County is owned and operated by Samer Harbawl, a nurse with over ten years of experience.

“Joining the home care industry is an extremely personal decision that means a great deal to me,” Samer said in a statement. “I’ve witnessed many families, including my own, in desperate need of services that can alleviate their burdens and provide care that could significantly improve their loved ones’ lives.”

Synergy is a non-medical home care company based in Gilbert, Arizona, with over 220 franchise locations throughout the U.S. In addition to companionship services, the company provides personal assistance, housekeeping, live-in care and 24-hour home care services.

One in five North Carolina residents is 65 or older, and many depend on caregivers to support daily activities and personal care needs, according to the company.

“With age comes a multitude of complexities,” Samer explained. “Fortunately, my experience in health care has equipped me with the tools necessary to identify and address many of these challenges. Anyone who turns to us for help can feel confident knowing they will receive educated, personalized and dedicated care.”

Seniors Helping Seniors expands in Georgia

Seniors Helping Seniors recently opened two new locations in the Buckhead district of Atlanta, specifically serving the Brookhaven and Chamblee communities.

A former pharmacist, Lara Smith, opened the two locations after caring for her aging parents and volunteering at an assisted living facility, which sparked her interest in senior care.

Seniors Helping Seniors operates in 400 territories nationwide, with over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. The company’s business model involves hiring active seniors to care for their less active peers.

“Even though I’m not a senior yet, I understand what isolation can feel like, and I want to be part of the solution,” Smith said. “This is about helping people stay connected, feel valued and age with dignity. Seniors Helping Seniors allows me to make a real difference in the community I love.”

CareBuilders at Home opens its first North Carolina location

CareBuilders at Home opened a new location in Charlotte, North Carolina. The franchise is owned and operated by Celeste Freeland, a business professional and lifelong caregiver.

“I have always been drawn to helping others, both in my career and personal life,” Freeland said in a statement. “Opening a CareBuilders at Home franchise feels like a natural transition for me, as it combines my business experience with my passion for caregiving.”

CareBuilders at Home is a national provider of non-medical, in-home care services for seniors and individuals who need assistance with daily living tasks. The agency offers personal care, companionship, specialized care and virtual caregiver services across 13 states, with plans to open additional locations in the near future.

“We are excited to welcome Celeste to the CareBuilders at Home family,” CEO David Savitsky said. “Her leadership, dedication and firsthand experience in caregiving make her an exceptional franchise owner. We are confident she will bring tremendous value to the Charlotte community.”