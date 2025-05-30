The 3 Caregiver Bills HCAOA Wants To See Included In Trump’s Budget

The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is pushing for three specific policies that it says will support the home care workforce and unpaid caregivers.

The Trump administration’s budget bill, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on May 22, has alarmed home-based care advocates due to its dramatic slashing of the Medicaid budget. The HCAOA urged lawmakers to reel back the sweeping budget cuts, while advocating for the inclusion of three specific policies.

“While this bill is wide in both breadth and scope, HCAOA was disappointed that none of the association’s tax reform priorities were included in the final House version,” the organization said in a statement.

Specifically, the HCAOA stated that it would press lawmakers to include the Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act, the Home Care for Seniors Act and the Credit for Caring Act.

The Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act, introduced in January, would amend the Internal Revenue Code and allow caregivers to pay for their parents’, or spouse’s parents’, medical bills using funds from accounts, including Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Flexible Spending Arrangements (FSAs) and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs).

“This bill not only eases the financial burden on families but also supports the mission of HCAOA by promoting affordable, high-quality home care services,” the HCAOA said in a March statement.

The Home Care for Seniors Act, introduced to the House of Representatives in March, would permit tax-exempt distributions from HSAs to be used for qualified home care services, including assistance with activities of daily living (ADL).

The Credit for Caring Act, reintroduced by Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-California) and Congressman Mike Carey (R-Ohio) in March, would create a tax credit of up to $5,000 for working family caregivers.

“HCAOA will continue working with House and Senate leaders to press for the inclusion of these policies during the reconciliation process, as well as in any upcoming tax or budget vehicle,” HCAOA said in a statement. “HCAOA remains committed to ensuring that caregivers and the home care industry are recognized and supported through public policy initiatives such as tax policy.”