This article is sponsored by Stratix. In this Voices interview, Home Health Care News connects with Ian Fogg, Healthcare Sales Director at Stratix Corporation, to discuss the evolving priorities of home healthcare CIOs and how Stratix is helping providers respond. From rising cost pressures to ongoing staffing challenges and outdated tech, Fogg shares how Stratix delivers end-to-end mobile solutions that reduce expenses, protect frontline workers, and improve operational efficiency. He also explains why better hardware and support can be a game-changer as agencies look to modernize caregiver workflows and scale sustainably.
Home Health Care News: What is your background, and how did it lead you to Stratix?
Ian Fogg: I’ve spent about 20 years in mobile technology, primarily working for large hardware manufacturers. I was at BlackBerry for a long time, then at Samsung, and held a variety of roles in project management, product development and channel development. In my most recent position, I led a team focused on strategic partnerships, which is where I was first introduced to home health and got involved in the post-acute space.
Working at large manufacturers was exciting because I was on the cutting edge of new technology and hardware. But when it came to delivering solutions, customers were left to figure it out on their own—literally left to their own devices.
What attracted me to Stratix was the opportunity to go beyond that. Yes, they provide hardware, but they also pair it with consulting, a strong understanding of what’s available in the marketplace and the right support services. It’s a full end-to-end solution that delivers greater value.
Stratix recently completed research on the top concerns facing home health CIOs. What are some of the key takeaways from that research?
There weren’t any huge surprises, but we discovered four key takeaways that all tie back into each other.
First and foremost, financial pressures are at the top of everyone’s mind right now, especially in home health. There’s a lot of uncertainty around reimbursement regarding the services coverage and the changes to Medicare and Medicaid. On top of that, we’re operating in an extremely competitive nursing market.
I believe demand is going to outpace supply for the next several years. So in addition to economic pressures, talent retention becomes a major issue. We need to prevent churn. Some of the agencies we’ve talked to are seeing nurse churn rates as high as 50%. That level of turnover has a real financial impact, so the question becomes: how do you deliver a technology package that not only drives efficiency, but also improves the user experience and supports better retention?
The third takeaway is that the technology in home health just isn’t cutting it anymore. In my previous role, I had the opportunity to make a lot of introductions between tech companies and EMRs to help improve the home health experience. But for the most part, we were still saying, “Take the cheapest Android tablet that’ll get the job done.” Now, with AI and so many new software tools being pushed to these devices, those low-end tablets just aren’t enough.
CIOs are coming to us saying, “We need better hardware, but we don’t know how to afford it. What are our options?”
The fourth point is personal safety, which is a growing concern. Clinicians are entering patients’ homes, and it’s important to equip them with the right tools for their workflows and safety. But we don’t want to overburden them with too many devices. So the challenge is building the right functionality into fewer, more efficient tools.
How is Stratix helping home health customers contain expenses to overcome some of those pressures?
There are a couple of levers we can pull, and I think the most obvious is the economies of scale we bring to the table through our service stack, which is something a lot of companies may not have fully considered. When people think of outsourced IT, they often view it as a separate expense. But with the wide range of technologies required for today’s solutions, it’s clear how complex things have become. There are numerous UEM and EMM software providers handling security and configuration profiles for devices, and switching between them can be tricky.
So what do you do—hire someone with that specific expertise? Train someone internally? And if that person leaves, what happens then? I often tell agencies that the only professionals harder to retain than nurses are IT team members. Supporting IT isn’t the core focus of most agencies, and if someone wants to advance their career, they might move on, leaving a big gap.
That’s where Stratix comes in. We offer deep bench strength and a wide range of expertise that can step in as needed, without the added burden of hiring and training new internal resources.
Another area where we’ve helped agencies drive cost savings is on the connectivity side. Outside of hardware, the biggest mobility expense for home health agencies tends to be carrier bills. Field staff need reliable network access, and managing those contracts is no small task. Often, one carrier isn’t enough since some regions require multiple providers to get full coverage.
Managing all of that can be overwhelming. We’ve developed strong expertise in telecom expense management, and our Stratix Connectivity solution offers multi-carrier SIMs to improve flexibility and coverage. By consolidating and analyzing those carrier bills, we’re able to identify efficiencies and deliver meaningful cost savings.
When providers first leveraged mobile devices and caregiver workflows, many received basic phones or tablets from their carriers. What’s the argument for choosing higher-quality devices now that it’s time to refresh this technology?
It’s been an interesting debate. For agencies used to receiving a “free device,” shifting to an investment of several hundred dollars can be a tough pill to swallow. But there are a few important layers to this conversation.
First, the technology required to do the job effectively today demands a better-resourced device. AI is pushing that shift forward. I’m hearing more and more reports of older devices freezing, crashing or simply not loading when clinicians need them to. Some even shut down or reboot during visits, which just isn’t acceptable. Those issues cascade into bigger problems: fewer completed visits, frustrated clinicians and higher turnover.
The other layer is total cost of ownership. There’s real value in investing in technology that lasts. The days of using a device with a 12-to-18-month lifecycle are over. Those devices were built for consumers watching movies or playing games, not for high-powered clinical operations.
That’s where platforms like Apple come into play. Take the iPad, for example. It’s not the cheapest tablet out there, but it offers a consistent user interface, trusted security, and an ecosystem that’s easy to work with. It holds its value and can remain in the field for three to four years. At the end of that lifecycle, it still retains residual value.
That’s another way we help agencies save money—by thinking ahead. We encourage organizations to work with IT asset disposition companies from the beginning. Instead of waiting until a device needs to be recycled and asking, “What now?” These partners can guarantee a buyback value at the end of the term and help you build that into your refresh cycle, so your costs are predictable from start to finish.
How does Stratix help customers navigate change management and the implementation process?
This is really what excited me about joining the team at Stratix—the process is incredibly thorough. We ask a lot of questions up front to fully understand the core elements of an agency’s business, and from there, we build out what we call a “first article.”
Anytime we’re preparing for a deployment, we spend a lot of time nailing down the details. We look closely at user profiles, the software applications that need to be deployed, the operating environment, carrier requirements and any peripherals that will be used. We make sure all of that gets built into a tailored package, then we vet it thoroughly. It gets shipped, reviewed, and signed off after everyone confirms that this is exactly what’s needed.
That front-end work allows us to scale up or down quickly and efficiently. In a space like this, where M&A activity is constant and agencies are frequently bringing on new teams or switching devices, things can get complicated fast. Stratix helps simplify that. We run everything through a well-defined system, which makes it much easier to achieve consistency and provide long-term support across the organization.
What is on the horizon for Stratix and its customers?
I think we’re seeing a major shift toward higher-end devices. It’s been a gradual shift from the old model of rolling out whatever’s available to providers embracing technology that supports the functionality needed both now and in the future.
There’s a growing wave of innovation with devices like advanced sensors, ECG patches and a wide range of remote patient monitoring tools. There’s real potential to expand what clinicians can do with the tablets they’re already bringing into the home, and I expect that functionality to grow significantly in the years ahead.
Finish this sentence: “In the home-based care industry, 2025 is being defined by…”
…preparation.
It’s been a very interesting year. A lot of people seem to be holding their breath—waiting for the AI conversation to settle and for policy changes to stabilize. But I’m encouraged to see many taking proactive steps to prepare for what’s next. I think that’s going to define 2025 and lay the groundwork for what’s ahead.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Upgrading your healthcare technology isn’t just about new devices—it’s about ensuring seamless operations, reducing costs, and improving patient care. Stratix delivers a fully managed, end-to-end refresh program that eliminates complexity and gets you up and running twice as fast as traditional approaches. To learn more, visit: Healthcare Device Upgrade Landing Page 2025
The Voices Series is a sponsored content program featuring leading executives discussing trends, topics and more shaping their industry in a question-and-answer format. For more information on Voices, please contact [email protected].