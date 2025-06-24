Dealbook: h/care Partners With American Premier; A Place At Home Expands Into New State

The home health, home care and Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) landscape saw a fresh crop of deals this month.

h/care adds American Premier to its platform

h/care is growing its platform and expanding its Arizona footprint through a partnership with American Premier Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care.

“Phoenix is one of the most dynamic aging markets in the country, and American Premier has earned its place as one of the most trusted names in the region,” Ryan Haller, CEO and co-founder of h/care, said in a statement. “This collaboration allows us to deepen our investment in Arizona and bring our unique model of supportive, technology-enabled and clinician-first care to a broader population.”

Advertisement

Through the partnership, h/care will oversee all care operations. American Premier will integrate into h/care’s national hub-and-spoke platform.

h/care a health care management organization. The company recently purchased the Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio.

On its end, American Premier is a Phoenix-based at-home care provider.

Advertisement

“The opportunity to join h/care and lead growth efforts in the Phoenix region is both exciting and meaningful,” Scott Scherpenberg, managing director for American Premier, said in a statement. “This market is experiencing rapid demographic shifts and a growing demand for high-quality, home-based care. I’m thrilled to be part of a leadership team that puts clinicians first, embraces innovation and understands what it takes to scale excellence in complex care environments.”

A Place At Home rolls out four new franchise locations, enters new state

A Place At Home announced four new franchise locations opening in June. The company will now offer services in Weston, Florida; Reston, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Yorba Linda, California.

“It’s exciting to see our mission reach more communities,” Dustin Distefano, CEO and co-founder of A Place At Home, said in a statement. “As the need for senior in-home care services grows, expanding into new cities ensures more families have access to guidance and support.”

A Place At Home is a senior care franchise that was founded in 2012.

“We’re proud to welcome these passionate new owners into the A Place At Home franchise family,” Jerod Evanich, president and co-founder of A Place At Home, said in a statement. “Each of the franchisee teams brings a powerful, personal motivation to their work, something we believe is essential in delivering truly compassionate care.”

Valley Health partners with Inbound Health to launch hospital-at-home program

Valley Health System is collaborating with Inbound Health to launch a hospital-at-home program. The new program is slated to launch this summer.

“Valley is pleased to partner with Inbound Health to bring hospital-level care to our patients where they feel most comfortable – at home,” Dr. Robert Brenner, president and CEO of Valley Health System, said in a statement. “This program reflects our strategic commitment to making care more flexible, personal, and compassionate. With Hospital at Home, we are extending the trusted care our community expects from Valley beyond the hospital’s walls, offering safe, high-quality services where they’re needed most.”

Valley Health System is a health system that operates in northern New Jersey. The health system includes The Valley Hospital, a 385-bed, not-for-profit, acute-care hospital, as well as Valley Home Care, a home care and hospice agency.

Inbound Health is an enablement platform that helps health systems and health plans develop hospital-at-home and SNF-at-home programs.

As part of the program, eligible patients will have access to daily clinical assessments, 24/7 monitoring, medical supplies and home visits from nurses and clinicians.

FreedomCare expands in the Midwest

Home care company FreedomCare has launched services in Illinois and Ohio.

In Illinois, the company launched its services through the Home Services Program (HSP), which gives Medicaid beneficiaries access to personal care services from informal caregivers. This often means a friend or family member.

“Every Medicaid member in Illinois deserves care that’s timely, compassionate and reliable,” Caitlin Griffin, Illinois operation director at FreedomCare, said in a statement. “From downtown Chicago to Cook County and beyond, we’re honored to provide in-home care services that keep families together and promote independence at home.”

In Ohio, the launch of FreedomCare’s Structured Family Caregiving program gives eligible Medicaid beneficiaries access to in-home care from informal caregivers.

“Every Medicaid member in Ohio deserves care that’s timely, compassionate, and reliable,” Griffin said in the statement. “We’re honored to bring our in-home care services to families across the Cleveland area. With over 72,000 families already supported nationwide, FreedomCare continues delivering the dignity and respect Ohio families deserve.”

Through these programs, FreedomCare trains these informal caregivers, handles paperwork and offers additional continuous support.

PACE program Carolina SeniorCare launches

Carolina SeniorCare, a New Bern, North Carolina-based PACE program, has opened its doors and begun offering services.

The organization will serve seniors ages 55 and older who live in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow and Pamlico counties.

The organization’s services include physician care, nursing services, vision care, dental care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech rehabilitation therapy, preventative services and much more.

“In New Bern, we don’t lack for ideas,” New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said in a statement. “Everybody would like to see Krispy [Kreme] or Cracker Barrel and we love those things, we want them to come here as well, but what’s so special about this facility is that it actually meets a need. We don’t necessarily need those restaurants. They’re certainly nice to have, but this is something in our community that is a need.”