DispatchHealth And Medically Home, Aveanna Close Their Latest M&A Moves

Two major home-based care deals have crossed the finish line.

DispatchHealth and Medically Home complete merger

In March, DispatchHealth and Medically Home announced their plans to merge. Today, the companies revealed that the merger has officially closed.

DispatchHealth and Medically Home are two of the most visible companies in the hospital-at-home space. As one combined entity, the companies will set their sights on delivering a full continuum of complex care.

“The home is a powerful place for healing,” Jennifer Webster, CEO at DispatchHealth, said in a statement. “Together with Medically Home, we’re making it easier for health systems, payers and other customers to offer complex care outside traditional settings, while delivering a more human and connected experience for the people they serve.”

DispatchHealth offers a range of health care services to patients in their homes, including hospital-at-home. The company has treated more than 1.2 million people across more than 20 states in the U.S. since its inception.

On its end, Boston-based Medically Home partners with organizations to help them deliver hospital-at-home services, as well as emergency department services in the home.

As a combined entity, the organization will operate under the DispatchHealth brand.

This new version of DispatchHealth will offer three main service lines: emergency room (ER)-alternative care, hospital-alternative care and transitional care. Long-term, the company also plans to integrate Medically Home’s technology platform and clinical command center model into its system.

“This merger brings to life a shared vision in ways neither organization could have achieved alone,” Dr. Pippa Shulman, chief medical officer at DispatchHealth, said in the statement. “It’s about delivering evidence-based care with compassion, creating better experiences for patients and caregivers and giving our clinical teams the tools they need to do their best work.”

Webster will continue as CEO for this new version of DispatchHealth. Medically Home CEO Graham Barnes is stepping down to pursue new opportunities, and Shulman will serve as chief medical officer.

The company also announced that David Wilkinson will serve as chief financial officer, Bill Kramer as chief legal officer, Diana Verrilli as chief growth officer, Jessica Landin as chief operations officer, J.T. Hedges as chief people officer and Erin Bartley as chief transformation officer.

Aveanna finalizes acquisition of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAH) has finalized its purchase of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, LLC.

Aveanna first announced its plan to acquire Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care for $75 million in April.

Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care is one of the biggest independent pediatric home care companies. It has 23 locations in seven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, New Mexico, North Carolina, Virginia and Texas. The company’s offerings include skilled private duty nursing services, pediatric therapy, licensed health aide services, and certified nurse assistant services.

Meanwhile, Atlanta-based Aveanna Healthcare offers a range of pediatric and adult health care services, including nursing, rehabilitation, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults and home health and hospice services. The company has 327 locations across 34 states.

The acquisition builds on Aveanna’s existing presence in certain states. It also adds two new markets to the company’s footprint.

“The addition of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care to Aveanna creates a tremendous growth opportunity for the combined company,” Jeff Shaner, CEO of Aveanna, said in a statement. “Thrive SPC is an exceptional company with a perfect geographical fit for us, and together we share a true commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate care. The addition of Thrive SPC reinforces our strategic mission of remaining the leader in delivering high-quality care while bringing unprecedented value and clinical innovation to our payors and stakeholders.”