Elara Caring Names New CEO, Succeeding Scott Powers

Elara Caring has a new CEO at its helm. On Wednesday, the company announced that it appointed Ananth Mohan to the role, effective immediately.

Mohan, who has served as Elara Caring’s chief operating officer since 2021, succeeds Scott Powers as CEO. Powers is leaving the company after nearly six years in the role.

Over the years, Elara Caring has emerged as one of the largest home-based care providers in the U.S. The Dallas-based company has roughly 200 locations across seven states and serves over 60,000 patients.

“It’s been a privilege to lead Elara through a period of meaningful growth and impact,” Powers said in a statement. “I have every confidence that Ananth will build on this momentum and continue to advance Elara’s mission with vision and heart.”

During Mohan’s time as COO, he oversaw Elara Caring’s business units. He worked with the company’s clinical teams, operational leaders, and partners to help improve performance and scale access to care.

Prior to joining Elara Caring, Mohan served as president of enterprise operations at Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

“We’re entering an exciting new chapter – one that builds on our strengths and positions us for continued innovation and growth,” Mohan said. “Our focus remains on delivering exceptional care in the home, supporting our team members, and ensuring a more connected experience across the full spectrum of our services – from skilled home health and hospice to behavioral health and personal care services.”

While it’s too early to say what Elara Caring’s strategic priorities will be with Mohan at the helm, value-based care has been top of mind for the company, particularly in relation to the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing (HHVBP) model.

“We are steering the entire company towards value outcomes,” Mohan previously told Home Health Care News. “It adds to the complexity of how we do business, so you have to be sophisticated about it. With the midway point scores, it’s really geared us up and reaffirms that this is the way the world’s going to go.”

Former CEO Powers’ priorities for Elara Caring centered on the caregiver and patient experience, in addition to growing its footprint and density.

“[One of my priorities] is just growing the business in our current locations, so taking more market share, getting denser, getting bigger, in the places we do business today by really working through that referral experience,” Powers told HHCN in 2024.