Future Leaders Alumni Q&A: Regis Zamudio, Elara Caring

What did it mean to you personally and professionally to be honored as a Future Leader?
Personally, being honored as a Future Leader was a really wonderful way to validate a lot of the hard work and thought that I dedicate each week to bettering the lives of Elara’s patients. I’m not one to typically promote my accomplishments, so it was nice to have been nominated. Professionally, being recognized as a Future Leader certainly encouraged me to continue thinking differently about patient care and what it means to be a leader. I realized that there are a lot of young leaders who are eager to disrupt the healthcare industry and I want to collaborate more with technology companies and clinical organizations to improve care and make my team’s day-to-day easier.
What are some of your career highlights in the time since you were named a Future Leader (Have you taken a new role, moved to a new organization, taken on any new initiatives, met any meaningful goals that you would like to share, etc.)?
My group within Elara Caring is moving to a new frontier of innovation. We’ve been heads down in developing new workflows to drive efficiencies in care coordination as well as exploring how AI can help better engage our patients. Offering new channels of patient outreach should drive better patient satisfaction and improve outcomes. It’s exciting!
Has your approach to leadership changed at all since you were named a Future Leader? Are there things you do more of/less of/differently today?
Absolutely. I’m fortunate to have a strong culture of leadership development at Elara which has helped refine my skills and that includes learning how to do things differently. I’ve learned to take alternative approaches to delivering key messages, considering my audience and key stakeholders and identifying quickly any sponsorship gaps that may create resistance when implementing organizational changes.
Can you describe one top priority that you’re working on in 2025?
My team and I have been heads down in implementing new technologies to better serve our patients. We’re designing a new care coordination platform that will ultimately become the Command Center for our organization, where we have better information sharing across service lines and faster insights into patient needs. It’s a lot of moving pieces and requires the marriage of clinical know-how and technical operations.
Do you have any words of advice or encouragement for people who are considering applying for a Future Leader award?
My advice to anyone considering a Future Leader nomination would be to “click submit!” The Future Leader award isn’t just about recognition, it’s a chance to showcase your impact, share your story and inspire others. Be authentic in your application and don’t undersell how you’ve led with purpose and vision. The new generation of leaders are going to be at the forefront of major strides in home health care, so don’t hesitate to be bold and show your commitment to better health outcomes.
