BrightSpring Executive Resigns, Home Care Provider Accra Announces New CEO

Accra, AccentCare, SimiTree and Glenmeadow make executive appointments while a BrightSpring leader steps down.

BrightSpring’s president of hospice services steps down

Michael McMaude, president of hospice services at BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG) and CEO of its subsidiary Abode Healthcare, resigned Friday, effective immediately.

The company stated that the resignation was not a result of a disagreement with the company and that McMaude would continue to serve as a consultant for BrightSpring. McMaude served as Abode Healthcare’s CEO for over 13 years, according to his LinkedIn.

Louisville, Kentucky-based BrightSpring provides home- and community-based pharmacy and health care services, including home health care and hospice services.

Abode Healthcare, also located in Louisville, offers home-based primary care and operates skilled nursing facilities.

Accra installs new CEO

Minnesota-based Accra, a provider of home care services to people with disabilities and older adults, has appointed Colin Raymond as its new CEO.

“I am eager to begin my role as CEO at Accra, an organization that has already contributed so much to so many in our communities,” Raymond said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside Accra’s executive leadership team to enhance personalized care for Minnesotans at home. I want to thank John for his warm welcome and the entire senior leadership team for their commitment to co-create the next chapter in Accra’s already stellar history.”

Accra provides assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs) and personal care for children, adolescents and adults with disabilities, chronic diseases, behavioral diagnoses and mental illnesses, most of whom are Medicaid enrollees.

Raymond, who most recently served as regional vice president at U.S. Renal Care, will succeed John Dahm as CEO.

Dahm has worked for Accra for over 20 years and served as the company’s top executive since 2011. He will become the company’s executive chairman and serve in an advisory capacity.

“Serving individuals whose everyday experiences differ greatly from mine has been a true honor,” Dahm said. “Whether enhancing a service or empowering exceptional individuals, connecting with people at their level has proven essential for advancing Accra’s mission and fulfilling the needs of the people we serve.”

AccentCare names new chief legal officer

Home-based care provider AccentCare has appointed Marc Bonora its new chief legal officer.

Dallas, Texas-based AccentCare provides personal, non-medical in-home care, home health, palliative care and hospice services. The company employs 30,000 team members and operates over 250 locations across 32 states and Washington. It serves over 200,000 lives annually.

Bonora is charged with overseeing AccentCare’s legal operations and government relations efforts. Most recently, Bonora served as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer for Ingenovis Health, a health care staffing and recruiting company.

“With a strategic mindset and record of navigating complex legal environments, Bonora is well-positioned to fortify AccentCare’s governance as the organization grows across its continuum of services — including personal care, home health, palliative and hospice,” the company said in a statement.

SimiTree appoints new C-suite executive

SimiTree, a services and software company focusing on home health, hospice and behavioral health providers, has tapped Ellen Purdy as its new chief financial officer.

Purdy’s role will include overseeing all of SimiTree’s financial operations, including strategic planning, financial reporting and investor relations.

“I’m excited to join SimiTree at such a dynamic time for the company and the broader behavioral health and home care industries,” Purdy said in a statement. “The company’s mission to improve outcomes for some of our most vulnerable populations, combined with its strong private equity backing and growth potential, creates an exceptional opportunity to make a meaningful impact while delivering strong returns for stakeholders.”

Purdy most recently served as chief financial officer for Red Nucleus, a scientific services and medical communications solutions provider for the life science industry. She has also held chief financial officer roles at Synacor, Outseer and Office Practicum.

Her appointment comes during what the company described as an “aggressive” growth phase.

Glenmeadow selects new vice president of human resources

Glenmeadow, a provider of services for older adults, including home care, has named Adetayo Olatinwo its new vice president of human resources.

Olatinwo is charged with overseeing talent management, compensation, benefits, employee relations and employment law compliance. She will also work with local secondary and education partners to encourage students to consider senior living as a career path.

“I’m honored to join the Glenmeadow team and contribute to creating an exceptional workplace for our dedicated and talented staff,” Olatinwo said in a statement. “Glenmeadow has so much to be proud of, and I’m excited to help shape its bright future.”

Olatinwo most recently worked for Trinity Health of New England as its colleague and labor relations business partner.

Longmeadow, Massachusetts-based Glenmeadow offers independent living, assisted living, home care, and respite care for individuals ages 62 and older.