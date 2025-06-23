InnovAge Agrees To $27M Settlement For ‘Misleading’ Statements In Its IPO

InnovAge Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: INNV) — one of the largest providers of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model — has agreed to a $27 million settlement following allegations it made misleading statements in its initial public offering (IPO), according to recent reports by Law360.

The lead plaintiffs included the El Paso Firemen & Policemen’s Pension Fund, San Antonio Fire and Police Pension Fund and Indiana Public Retirement System. The plaintiffs reached a deal after three years of litigation, according to Law360, and class members will receive “a substantial percentage” of damages.

Denver, Colorado-based InnovAge has roughly 1,800 employees and serves seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, California, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The company operates 18 centers across these states, and is the only publicly traded PACE program. InnovAge officially went public in March 2021, enabling the company to raise $350 million.

In September 2021, InnovAge revealed that the company was under sanction in its Sacramento center. The following year, Colorado’s Department of Health Care Policy and Financing and the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) ceased reimbursing InnovAge for new clients after an audit found that the company failed to provide all the required PACE services.

The company underwent a “transformation” following the regulatory concerns, including a CEO transition. The sanctions concluded in 2023.

In 2022, CEO Patrick Blair addressed the challenges the company faced during an earnings call with investors.

“As a result of the sanctions, we’re currently unable to grow our census in these markets,” Blair said. “We are following the lead of CMS and state government partners and working with them to ensure they’re satisfied completely with the work we’re doing to address the audit findings. The regulators determine the timeline for the audit process and we’re doing everything we can to satisfy the requirements to lift the sanctions.”

The plaintiffs’ complaint states that InnovAge did not disclose that some of its facilities failed to offer certain services and that the company was therefore at risk of regulatory scrutiny.

InnovAge did not respond to Home Health Care News’ request for comment by the time of publication.

Last year, Blair detailed how InnovAge worked to address the numerous regulatory challenges that put the company’s name in headlines.

“The first thing we really needed to do was start engaging deeply with CMS and our state partners,” he previously told HHCN. “In that case, it was both Colorado and California. … For each of the deficiencies that were identified, we went through a very rigorous root cause analysis and identified whether the root cause of the issues [was] related to people, process, technology, or documentation, and then we developed action plans for each of those areas of opportunity.”