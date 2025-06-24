Judge Extends NY CDPAP Registration Deadline Amid Class Action Lawsuit

The deadline for caregivers to complete registration with Public Partnerships LLC (PPL) for New York’s self-directed Medicaid home care program, the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP), has been extended again.

In May, as part of a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of CDPAP consumers in March, New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG) and law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP filed a pre-motion letter urging the court to intervene. In the filing, the plaintiffs asked the court to extend the registration deadline to Aug. 15, and were granted a new deadline of June 20..

On Thursday, the U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block extended the deadline to July 1. This extension will allow some CDPAP caregivers to receive compensation through their prior fiscal intermediary until they are able to complete their registration with PPL.

New York State Department of Health chose Alpharetta, Georgia-based financial management services company PPL to be New York’s single fiscal intermediary for its CDPAP in October. Though consumers and caregivers were originally supposed to register with PPL by April 1, the transition to a single fiscal intermediary has seen its fair share of bumps in the road.

Judge Frederic Block’s decision is the most recent timeline extension, but the New York Department of Health first pushed its April 1 deadline to April 30th in March.

NYLAG detailed the next steps of the class action lawsuit in a recent post on the organization’s site. On June 26, the Department of Health and the plaintiffs will submit a jointly proposed preliminary injunction, which they will ask the judge to keep in place until the case is resolved.

Both parties will then submit a final settlement agreement. Members of the class action lawsuit will have the opportunity to object to the settlement at a fairness hearing. Another hearing, likely in August, will address feedback from the class members prior to the judge’s settlement decision, NYLAG noted.

“We hope that this settlement will benefit CDPAP Consumers who still need help accessing long-term care services,” NYLAG wrote. “We look forward to being able to share the settlement terms with the class later this month.”