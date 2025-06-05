myLaurel Raises $12 Million To Fuel Growth Efforts

myLaurel, a home-based acute and transitional care provider, has locked down $12 million in its latest round of funding. Deerfield Management and GV led the round, with participation from Emerson Collective, Pinta Partners, Ochsner Health and management.

The company’s leaders earmarked the latest round of funding for its growth and expansion strategy.

“The company is currently in two states, New York and Louisiana,” Juan Vallarino, CEO of myLaurel, told Home Health Care News. “We’re looking to expand, so it’s going to help fuel some of that. We have a pipeline of three other markets to enter, and the funds will be used to build those out.”

New York-based myLaurel delivers acute care in the home by partnering with payers, health systems and home health providers through value-based payment arrangements.

The company’s service lines include Rapid Advanced Care and Recovery at Home, which are intervention programs for patients pre-hospital and post-discharge. myLaurel aims to reduce hospitalization visits and readmission rates for the organizations it partners with.

Over the years, myLaurel has formed partnerships with organizations including Ochsner Health and Maimonides Health.

Aside from myLaurel’s recent $12 million funding round, the company recently achieved a “record-breaking 2024” and continued growth in Q1 of 2025.

One of the key reasons behind the growth is myLaurel’s ability to help its hospital and health system partners free up hospital beds, Vallarino noted.

Looking ahead, Vallarino said that there is a significant window of opportunity to help health systems manage capacity issues and extend their reach into the home.

Vallarino plans to take a strategic approach to expanding myLaurel’s footprint.

“We will not go into any market without an anchor hospital client, and it takes about eight months to reach profitability in the market,” Vallarino said.

Ultimately, Vallarino views the home asa keystone setting for health care with rising relevance.

“[Home care] is a growing segment of where health care is delivered, in terms of cost, in terms of patient preference,” he said.