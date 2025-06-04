UnitedHealth Reaffirms Amedisys Deal Optimism In Leaked Document

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) signaled confidence in its merger with Amedisys (Nasdaq: AMED) in a document prepared for shareholders.

An earlier draft of the document, marked as “privileged and confidential,” was mistakenly sent to a STAT reporter, according to the publication. After STAT informed UnitedHealth of its intentions to report on the document, UnitedHealth posted a slightly altered version of the document on its website, according to STAT.

In both versions of the 18-page document, UnitedHealth addresses its proposed merger with Amedisys, which has been troubled by antitrust concerns and an investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“We remain optimistic that we will complete our proposed merger with Amedisys,” the document read. “Amedisys’ commitment to quality and care innovation within the home, and the patient-first culture of its people combined with Optum’s deep value-based care expertise, can drive meaningful improvement in the health outcomes and experiences of more patients at lower costs, leading to continued growth for both organizations.”

The companies have attempted to divest assets twice in an effort to quell antitrust concerns.

In June 2024, UnitedHealth and Amedisys announced plans to divest more than 100 home health and hospice locations to VitalCaring. The deal was reportedly halted in January. In May, the companies announced a planned divestiture to the Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PNTG) and BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG). Less than two weeks later, the DOJ reportedly rejected the divestiture.

UnitedHealth also addressed “potential investigations” by the DOJ in the shareholder meeting document.

“We don’t comment or speculate on the DOJ’s intentions,” the document read.

Additionally, the company commented on Wall Street Journal (WSJ) coverage that reported that the company was under investigation by the DOJ for Medicare Advantage fraud. The company said it would not comment on “allegations and speculation.”

“If pushed on WSJ stories: The Wall Street Journal used flawed analysis and inaccurate data to

paint an incomplete picture of a program that provides better health outcomes and more

affordable health care for millions of seniors,” the leaked document read. “Compared to fee-for-service Medicare, Medicare Advantage costs less and is more equitable, with broader coverage and benefits, as well as nearly 95% consumer satisfaction.”

The company said that it “stands firmly behind the integrity of our MA program,” and that it has urged CMS to conduct more frequent audits of MA plans.