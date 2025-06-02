Valir PACE Grows Through Acquisition, Care Options for Kids Brings 14 Providers Under 1 Brand

Valir PACE acquires Cherry Blossom PACE

Valir PACE, a care provider for older adults through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), has acquired Cherry Blossom PACE.

“Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality of care to the most vulnerable in our communities, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation established by the Cherry Blossom PACE team,” Joshua Kurtzig, CEO of Valir PACE, said in a statement.

Valir PACE purchased Cherry Blossom PACE from One Senior Care, a Pennsylvania-based PACE provider that focuses on serving those in rural, underserved and Appalachian communities. One Senior Care has formed referral-based partnerships with home-based care providers to offer PACE participants additional levels of care.

Advertisement

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Valir PACE operates in 14 counties in Oklahoma. Its offerings include medical care, home care, meals, transportation and social services.

“One Senior Care is proud of our work in the Northern Virginia community, and we continue to believe in the ability of the PACE program to meet the needs of seniors,” Craig Worland, interim CEO of One Senior Care, said in a statement. “With Valir PACE’s local mission, suburban footprint, and vision, we’re confident in their ability to lead this accomplished team into an exciting new chapter.”

Care Options for Kids unifies 14 health care organizations

Pediatric home health provider Care Options for Kids has unified 14 previously separate organizations under its brand.

Advertisement

The rebrand will help Care Options for Kids expand its services into underserved communities, according to the company.

The provider also announced the launch of two technological advancements. One, called the Front Door Portal, allows clinicians to report absences, alerts workers about open shifts and provides easy access to patient information. It includes a rewards system for caregivers and skilled learning opportunities.

The provider also announced a digital community for patient families, allowing them to share experiences and find support.

“These two features are just one example of our dedication to transform pediatric home healthcare experience by creating technology with heart,” Mark Bush, president and CEO of Care Options for Kids, said in a statement.

Dallas-based Care Options for Kids offers pediatric nursing and therapy services, applied behavior analysis (ABA) care, family caregiver services and school-based services in 12 states.

Home care provider Comfort Keepers has expanded with a new franchise in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Christopher McClintock, who has experience in the health and wellness industry, will lead the new operation.

“Chris embodies exactly what we look for in a franchise partner,” Scott Oaks, vice president of franchise development, said in a statement. “His background in health and wellness and his passion for service make him an ideal fit for our brand — and for Chattanooga.”

The Chattanooga location will offer all of Comfort Keepers’ services, including light housekeeping and help with activities of daily living (ADLs).

Irvine, California-based Comfort Keepers recently decided to transition to a fully franchised business. Comfort Keepers CEO Natalie Black told Home Health Care News the company expects to complete the transition within the next few months.

The expansion into Chattanooga is part of Comfort Keepers’ nationwide growth strategy, according to the company.

Empath Health announced the pending sale of a facility in Clearwater, Florida.

The sale of the administrative building is part of the company’s move to invest more in patient- and family-centered care, according to the company.

“Selling an underutilized administrative building allows us to reinvest in the people, programs, and technology that bring comfort, dignity, and support into homes and communities,” said Jonathan Fleece, President and CEO of Empath Health. “It’s a return to our roots and a recommitment to the future.”

The facility’s operations will shift to other support sites in Palm Harbor and St. Petersburg.

Clearwater, Florida-based Empath Health offers hospice, home health care, palliative care, grief services, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), adult day services, and primary care services, among other services. Offering a variety of service lines has been a key part of Fleece’s strategy.